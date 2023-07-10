ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 10-07-23

Daily Market Reports | Jul 10 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 1.220 8.44% HAS – HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LIMITED 1.480 -8.64% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.590 5.30% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.110 -8.33% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.445 5.09% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.265 -5.36% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 1.470 4.26% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.088 -4.35% MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED 11.990 3.99% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 11.270 -4.33% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 4.030 3.60% TIE – TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED 0.490 -3.92% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.095 3.30% FMG – FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 21.230 -3.85% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.380 2.99% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.645 -3.80% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.000 2.83% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 3.350 -3.74% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 98.950 2.73% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 0.780 -3.70% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.190 2.70% CBA – COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 98.520 -3.68% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.395 2.60% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.790 -3.66% LNK – LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.595 2.57% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.670 -3.60% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.850 2.41% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.405 -3.57% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.360 2.35% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 5.250 -3.49% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.060 2.34% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.140 -3.45% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.020 2.28% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.145 -3.33% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 15.950 1.98% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 4.350 -3.33% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 4.500 1.81% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.455 -3.19% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 12.450 1.80% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.085 -3.13%

