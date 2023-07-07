Next Week At A Glance – 10-14 Jul 2023

Weekly Reports | 11:22 AM

This story features NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: NWL

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

A strong May jobs report was cheered on by Wall Street as an indication recession fears may be overblown. A strong June private sector jobs report last night had Wall Street running scared of more Fed rate hikes.

Tonight’s June non-farm payrolls report will be critical.

So too will next week’s US June CPI and PPI data. The US will also see consumer sentiment.

China reports inflation and trade data next week.

The RBNZ holds a policy meeting on Wednesday and New Zealand is closed on Friday.

In Australia we’ll see the NAB business and Westpac consumer confidence surveys on Tuesday.

A June quarter report from Netwealth Group ((NWL)) signals quarterly reporting season is now upon us, picking up from the following week.

For a calendar of earnings result releases and a summary of earnings results to date, refer to FNArena's Corporate Results Monitor (https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/)

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

CHARTS

NWL

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: NWL - NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED

Latest News

1
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 7 July 2023

11:40 AM - Weekly Reports
2
Next Week At A Glance – 10-14 Jul 2023

11:22 AM - Weekly Reports
3
S&P500: Keep An Eye On Support

10:56 AM - Technicals
4
Defensive Healthcare In Focus

10:34 AM - Australia
5
In Brief: Infrastructure, Non-Banks, Mining Services & Affluent Aussies

10:01 AM - Weekly Reports

Most Popular

1
FY23 Vindicates Collins Foods’ Value Strategy

Jun 28 2023 - Australia
2
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 16-06-23

Jun 19 2023 - Weekly Reports
3
In Brief: Retail, Radiology & Wilsons’ Best Ideas

Jun 09 2023 - Weekly Reports
4
Uranium Week: Spot Price Eases

Jun 20 2023 - Weekly Reports
5
In Brief: Travel, Telcos, Retail & Global Food Prices

Jun 16 2023 - Weekly Reports
6
In Brief: Banking, Electric Vehicles, Retailers & Lithium

Jun 23 2023 - Weekly Reports