Next Week At A Glance – 10-14 Jul 2023

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning.

By Greg Peel

A strong May jobs report was cheered on by Wall Street as an indication recession fears may be overblown. A strong June private sector jobs report last night had Wall Street running scared of more Fed rate hikes.

Tonight’s June non-farm payrolls report will be critical.

So too will next week’s US June CPI and PPI data. The US will also see consumer sentiment.

China reports inflation and trade data next week.

The RBNZ holds a policy meeting on Wednesday and New Zealand is closed on Friday.

In Australia we’ll see the NAB business and Westpac consumer confidence surveys on Tuesday.

A June quarter report from Netwealth Group ((NWL)) signals quarterly reporting season is now upon us, picking up from the following week.

