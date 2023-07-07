ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 07-07-23

Daily Market Reports | Jul 07 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change
IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.120 9.09% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.385 -8.33%
RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.195 2.63% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.150 -6.25%
29M – 29METALS LIMITED 0.810 2.53% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.695 -6.08%
IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.650 2.48% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 96.320 -5.48%
TIE – TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED 0.510 2.00% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.510 -5.33%
JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.285 1.58% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 4.020 -5.19%
RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.945 1.57% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 9.260 -5.03%
SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.140 1.22% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.285 -5.00%
WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 5.440 1.12% INA – INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP 3.660 -4.94%
CDA – CODAN LIMITED 7.650 0.92% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 1.620 -4.71%
PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.710 0.88% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.940 -4.55%
ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 7.010 0.86% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.580 -4.53%
NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.510 0.80% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.335 -4.29%
TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 5.820 0.69% APX – APPEN LIMITED 2.250 -4.26%
AMC – AMCOR PLC 14.760 0.68% HAS – HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LIMITED 1.620 -4.14%
CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.510 0.67% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.830 -4.05%
HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 5.010 0.60% LNK – LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.555 -4.01%
SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.900 0.56% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.480 -4.00%
RFF – RURAL FUNDS GROUP 1.895 0.53% GMG – GOODMAN GROUP 19.620 -3.82%
SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 2.130 0.47% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 5.820 -3.80%

