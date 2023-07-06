Indonesian Minister of Trade Zulkifli Hasan Inaugurates Privy’s Sydney Office, Strengthens Indonesia-Australia Economic Ties

PR NewsWire | 8:15 AM

SYDNEY, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Minister of Trade of the Republic of Indonesia Zulkifli Hasan has officially inaugurated Privy’s Office during his Australian tour in Sydney. In attendance was also the Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia HE Dr. Siswo Pramono, the Minister Counsellor of the Australian Embassy Tim Stapleton and the Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia Vedi Kurnia Buana in Sydney and Trade Attaché Haris Setiawan. Privy is one of Indonesia’s leading digital trust solution providers, as they expand their operations into Australia. The opening of Privy’s new office marks a significant milestone in the growing economic relationship between Australia and Indonesia, fostering trade opportunities and promoting innovation and collaboration in the digital technology sector.



From left to right (front) Trade Attache Haris Setiawan Indonesian Consul General in Sydney Vedi Kurnia Buana Director General of International Trade Negotiations Djatmiko Bris Witjaksono H.E. Siswo Pramono, Indonesia Ambassador in Canberra Minister of Trade of the Republic of Indonesia, Zulkifli Hasan CEO and Founder of Privy Marshall Pribadi Near Advisor to Minister of Trade Bara Hasibuan (Back) Senior Trade & Investment Commissioner ASEAN NSW Andrew Parker and Minister Counsellor Australian Embassy, Tim Stapleton

Expressing his honour at the Indonesian Minister of Trade Zulkifli Hasan’s recognition of Privy’s growth and expansion, Marshall Pribadi, Privy’s CEO, commented, "Trusted digital identity and certified electronic signatures form the fundamental infrastructure of trade in the digital world. We greatly appreciate the attention and support from the Minister of Trade for Privy. We hope that our expansion to Australia will mark the beginning of Privy’s ability to facilitate trade worldwide."

Privy is the first Indonesian technology company to export a digital solution to a developed country like Australia. Renowned for its expertise in digital signature and digital identity solutions, Privy’s cutting-edge technology empowers individuals and organisations with enhanced security measures that are accessible and easy to use. Privy has already garnered tremendous success, onboarding over 40 million users and establishing partnerships with more than 2,000 companies, all while maintaining a flawless security track record. Leveraging their proprietary technology, Privy aims to safeguard data and protect against cyber threats in both Indonesia and Australia.

During the opening ceremony, Minister of Trade Zulkifli Hasan emphasised the significance of Privy’s expansion in strengthening the economic ties between Australia and Indonesia.

"I am happy to be here in Sydney Australia to meet Marshall Pribadi, the CEO of Privy.

With the support of the Australian Government, we as Indonesians have the capability, aided by the IA CEPA, to make this possible. This can enhance the cooperative relations between the two countries. We believe that trade between the two countries will increase with the IA CEPA. Privy can assist in facilitating trade and improving trade relations between Indonesia and Australia. With Marshall, Privy, and ITPC, we have the capability to be more competitive and produce even better products."

Indonesian President Joko Widodo was in Sydney, Australia, where Marshall Pribadi, CEO of Privy, had the opportunity to share the exciting news of Privy’s new office opening and being the first Indonesian digital technology company to launch in Australia. The President acknowledged Privy’s remarkable achievement, further highlighting their significance.

At the opening event, the Indonesian Minister of Trade also witnessed the signing of Memorandum of Understand (MOUs) using Privy’s certified digital signature technology. Privy facilitated the MOU signing with Australian companies including Five Faces and Prooftec. Facilitating Trade MOUs between Sony Trading Pty Ltd & PT. Rusky Aero Indonesia, EasternCross & Kara, PT Aexi and Import United Ausindo Pty Ltd and Febriyanto Heri and Nofel Saleh Hilabi. The combined value of the MOU signing at Privy’s official office opening equates to USD 27.130 million.

The Indonesian Government supports the digital technology ecosystem through strong regulations and have mandated in Article 29 Paragraph 2 of Government Regulation number 80-year 2019 on e-commerce, transaction receipt on e-commerce to serve as authentic written evidence if electronically signed using a trusted digital certificate. By expanding in Australia, Privy hopes to collaborate with both the Australian Government and the Australian market industries to build on digital trust on a global scale.

Andrew Parker, the New South Wales Government’s Senior Trade & Investment Commissioner for ASEAN helped to officially open the office and noted: "Thank you very much to Marshall Pribadi and team for choosing Sydney for your first step into the Australian market. New South Wales has one of the leading tech ecosystems and one of the most vibrant fintech ecosystems in the southern hemisphere. We are thrilled to welcome Privy to Sydney and look forward to helping Privy grow its business in Australia".

About Privy:

Privy is one of Indonesia’s leading digital trust solution providers, specialising in digital signature and digital identity solutions. With a mission to bring enhanced security to everyone, Privy empowers individuals and organizations with accessible and easy-to-use technology.

