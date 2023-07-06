Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jul 06, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 10:00 AM

AUB AUB GROUP LIMITED

Insurance - Overnight Price: $29.13

Jarden rates ((AUB)) as Buy (1) -

Looking past the mostly negative FY23 revisions to EPS, Jarden assesses AUB Group is leveraged positively to higher cash rates, although adjustments for higher corporate costs means EPS forecasts in FY24 are trimmed by -1.4%.

Still, among the insurance brokers Jarden prefers AUB Group for its acquisition integration tailwinds. Buy retained. Target is steady at $32.

This report was published on July 3, 2023.

Target price is $32.00 Current Price is $29.13 Difference: $2.87

If AUB meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 10% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $29.59, suggesting upside of 1.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in September.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 62.00 cents and EPS of 123.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.13%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 23.51. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 123.5, implying annual growth of 17.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 63.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 23.6.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 99.00 cents and EPS of 157.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.40%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.45. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 142.1, implying annual growth of 15.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 76.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 20.5.

Market Sentiment: 0.7

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AZS AZURE MINERALS LIMITED

Mining - Overnight Price: $1.59

Petra Capital rates ((AZS)) as Buy (1) -

Petra Capital expects the 60%-owned Andover project will be a large lithium discovery for Azure Minerals. The latest intersections confirm a system capable of hosting thick, high-grade spodumene mineralisation.

Yet further drilling is needed to determine the continuity and understand the controlling structures. The broker believes the most prospective targets are yet to be drilled and recommends investors buy ahead of the results.

Target is raised to $2.04 from $1.56 on an improved maiden resource target of 80mt. Buy retained.

This report was published on July 3, 2023.

Target price is $2.04 Current Price is $1.59 Difference: $0.445

If AZS meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 28% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CGC COSTA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Agriculture - Overnight Price: $3.29

Wilsons rates ((CGC)) as Market Weight (3) -

Costa Group has confirmed an unsolicited non-binding indicative proposal from Paine Schwartz Partners. Shareholders would receive cash of $3.50 and be entitled to any interim dividend declared in relation to the first half of up to 4c per share.

The indicative proposal has followed the acquisition of a 13.78% relevant interest in Costa Group in October 2022.

The proposal is subject to a number of conditions and while Paine Schwartz has signalled approval from the FIRB has been obtained, Wilsons notes this may need to be "refreshed" upon finalisation of any co-investors.

Market Weight rating and $2.44 target maintained.

This report was published on July 4, 2023.

Target price is $2.44 Current Price is $3.29 Difference: minus $0.85 (current price is over target).

If CGC meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately minus 26% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $3.22, suggesting downside of -2.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 22.20 cents and EPS of 15.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.75%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 21.64. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 13.5, implying annual growth of 86.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 9.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 24.4.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 15.00 cents and EPS of 17.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.56%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.91. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 16.6, implying annual growth of 23.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 10.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 19.8.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CMM CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $4.38

Goldman Sachs rates ((CMM)) as Initiation of coverage with Neutral (3) -

Given recent strength in the gold price and gold shares, Goldman Sachs has initiated coverage on six Australian gold companies, and Capricorn Metals is one of them.

The broker observes industry cost inflation appears to be easing but spies macro support for the gold price, adding roll-offs of hedged positions should boost realised prices. All up, Goldman Sachs expects these factors could add another $300oz rise in average margins out to FY25.

Add to that, rising production as one-off imposts most likely subside and continuing merger and acquisition speculation (the broker believes Capricorn Metals looks reasonably attractive given its cash generation asset and Mt Gibson development), and the broker remains upbeat.

Capital expenditure on longer-date projects could drag on some producers but on balance, prices and production should triumph said the broker.

The broker appreciates the company's net cash position ahead of the ramp up of Mt Gibson, but a Neutral rating is applied on valuation and to reflect the company's 40% hedge rate over FY25/26/27. Target price is $4.60.

This report was published on July 3, 2023.

Target price is $4.60 Current Price is $4.38 Difference: $0.22

If CMM meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 24.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.25.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 41.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.68.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources