ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 06-07-23

Daily Market Reports | Jul 06 2023
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|5.380
|5.08%
|SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED
|0.290
|-48.21%
|IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|0.110
|4.76%
|SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|1.045
|-8.73%
|ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|0.350
|4.48%
|MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|8.920
|-8.32%
|SQ2 – BLOCK INC
|101.900
|3.93%
|29M – 29METALS LIMITED
|0.790
|-7.60%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|0.420
|3.70%
|LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED
|15.650
|-7.45%
|ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC
|3.450
|3.29%
|PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED
|1.440
|-5.88%
|JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
|1.265
|2.85%
|5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC
|0.490
|-5.77%
|HAS – HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LIMITED
|1.690
|2.11%
|RED – RED 5 LIMITED
|0.185
|-5.13%
|ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED
|2.730
|1.87%
|AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
|3.200
|-5.04%
|WEB – WEBJET LIMITED
|7.050
|1.73%
|SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.895
|-4.79%
|OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED
|1.265
|1.61%
|NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED
|0.500
|-4.76%
|SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED
|3.060
|1.32%
|NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED
|4.610
|-4.75%
|HPI – HOTEL PROPERTY INVESTMENTS LIMITED
|3.160
|1.28%
|AMP – AMP LIMITED
|1.020
|-4.67%
|BLD – BORAL LIMITED
|4.060
|1.25%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|0.420
|-4.55%
|WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED
|77.490
|0.98%
|OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED
|1.900
|-4.52%
|ALX – ATLAS ARTERIA
|6.310
|0.96%
|JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED
|13.630
|-4.48%
|CSR – CSR LIMITED
|5.380
|0.94%
|LNK – LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED
|1.620
|-4.42%
|CXL – CALIX LIMITED
|4.440
|0.91%
|ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED
|28.830
|-4.25%
|IRE – IRESS LIMITED
|10.360
|0.88%
|CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC
|1.500
|-4.15%
|CAR – CARSALES.COM LIMITED
|24.060
|0.80%
|PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
|1.635
|-4.11%
