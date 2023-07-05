ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 05-07-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 0.520 8.33% AMP – AMP LIMITED 1.070 -6.14% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.560 5.66% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 0.855 -5.00% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.060 5.26% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.195 -4.88% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.525 5.00% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.105 -4.55% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 7.200 4.80% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 13.710 -3.79% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.400 4.09% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.405 -3.57% SEK – SEEK LIMITED 22.650 3.90% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 10.820 -3.39% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.020 3.78% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 12.970 -3.28% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.145 3.57% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.305 -3.17% RFF – RURAL FUNDS GROUP 1.885 3.57% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 25.450 -2.90% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.170 3.47% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 7.820 -2.74% BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED 3.070 3.37% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.910 -2.67% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.365 2.82% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.185 -2.63% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 1.160 2.65% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.750 -2.60% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.195 2.63% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.145 -2.55% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 20.460 2.56% HPI – HOTEL PROPERTY INVESTMENTS LIMITED 3.120 -2.50% AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED 11.250 2.37% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.980 -2.49% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 4.380 2.34% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 4.510 -2.38% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 2.680 2.29% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 64.200 -2.25% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 7.360 2.22% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.440 -2.22%

