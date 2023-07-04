Uranium Week: Quieter Period Ahead

Weekly Reports | 10:56 AM

Uncertainty around production and sanctions and the northern summer holidays suggest a seasonal slowdown in uranium markets.

-Summer slowdown

-Long-term price increase for uranium

-France moves forward

By Greg Peel

While price trends in the uranium market do not reflect seasonality as in other industries, the market does go through seasons, industry consultant TradeTech notes. The northern summer is a period for holidays, and the July 4 “long” weekend in the US is a starting point.

The market should thus quieten down from here, but uncertainty concerning production output and potential sanctions on Russian nuclear fuel imports suggest a quiet market anyway. However, an increasing supply deficit foreshadows periods of increased spot and term buying as end-users look to shore up their future deliveries, TradeTech notes.

A total of 1.9mlbs U3O8 was traded in the spot market in the month of June. TradeTech’s weekly spot price indicator dipped -US20c in the last week, to US$56.00/lb, up from US$54.50/lb at the end of May.