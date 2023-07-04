ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 04-07-23

Daily Market Reports | Jul 04 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions

Company Price Change Company Price Change ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 2.620 12.93% DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED 3.690 -3.66% CGC – COSTA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.340 12.84% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.140 -3.45% HAS – HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LIMITED 1.640 12.33% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.370 -2.63% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.480 6.67% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.790 -2.45% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.330 6.40% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.430 -2.27% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.100 5.77% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 7.200 -2.17% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.770 5.48% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 5.090 -2.12% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.110 4.76% VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED 3.010 -1.95% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.775 4.73% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.057 -1.72% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.480 4.67% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.160 -1.69% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.450 4.65% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 6.150 -1.60% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 5.180 4.44% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.315 -1.56% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 3.440 4.24% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.580 -1.56% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 7.200 4.20% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 18.290 -1.45% SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED 13.510 4.16% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 9.180 -1.40% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 14.390 4.05% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.810 -1.40% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.530 3.92% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.355 -1.39% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.600 3.90% BXB – BRAMBLES LIMITED 14.400 -1.30% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 16.600 3.69% REH – REECE LIMITED 18.340 -1.29% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 12.300 3.62% RMD – RESMED INC 32.530 -1.27%

