The Monday Report – 03 July 2023

Daily Market Reports | 9:06 AM

By Greg Peel

Not with a Bang

The ASX200 opened its final session of the year by falling -29 points to 11am before recovering that and more by lunchtime, falling again, rallying again, and closing up 8. You’d be forgiven for thinking it was the end of the month, the quarter, and the year for most companies and fund managers.

Not much to read into.

Sector moves were mixed but mostly positive, although no sector moved by as much as 1%. Technology managed 0.8%, but would have been better but for a -13.9% trouncing for Link Administration ((LNK)), after it lost a service contract worth 4% of revenue.

Investors clearly sold out of bonds to round up the year, given 10 point gains across the curve and no economic data to speak of.

Staples (-0.4%), healthcare (-0.3%) and real estate (-0.2%) were the losing sectors. The banks rose 0.1%.

Industrials was next best (+0.5%), led by Downer EDI’s ((DOW)) chart-topping 4.3% gain after it won a contract with the Queensland government to build trains.

In staples, beleaguered Bega Cheese ((BGA)) fell yet another -2.4% and made it on to the top five losers’ board. Abacus Property ((ABP)) was the second worst performer on -3.2% simply for going ex.

Materials had a quiet session (+0.2%) and energy was slightly more positive (0.4%).

No point in delving any deeper. Wall Street wrapped its quarter with a solid rally and our futures were up 29 points on Saturday morning.

Wall Street is closed tonight and the RBA meets tomorrow, so whether we’ll see any great enthusiasm today to kick off FY24 remains to be seen.

