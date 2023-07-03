The Market In Numbers – 1 Jul 2023

Australia | 11:45 AM

When this overview was originally published on Saturday morning two columns of data (month to date and quarter to date) were missing the correct calculations. These omissions have been corrected in this updated overview.

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 30 Jun 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Jun) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2023) NZ50 11916.470 1.52% 0.88% 0.27% 3.86% All Ordinaries 7401.50 1.59% 1.76% 0.38% 2.49% S&P ASX 200 7203.30 1.47% 1.58% 0.36% 2.34% S&P ASX 300 7157.40 1.47% 1.56% 0.34% 2.21% Communication Services 1537.40 0.69% -0.99% 1.40% 8.95% Consumer Discretionary 2943.70 2.82% 1.81% -1.87% 7.82% Consumer Staples 13293.90 -0.13% 2.87% -0.13% 5.99% Energy 10827.80 2.01% 1.85% 3.56% -1.90% Financials 6219.70 2.21% 3.14% 1.46% -2.18% Health Care 41290.50 -0.48% -6.64% -3.18% -0.23% Industrials 6796.60 1.32% -0.56% 3.05% 9.01% Info Technology 1829.50 4.52% 3.50% 21.03% 30.17% Materials 18031.70 0.99% 4.75% -2.57% 2.80% Real Estate 3043.90 3.04% -1.51% 1.92% 1.36% Utilities 8734.20 -1.86% 1.81% 4.35% 5.08% A-REITs 1354.70 2.63% -1.64% 1.76% 1.60% All Technology Index 2416.60 2.93% 1.82% 9.22% 20.50% Banks 2496.80 2.47% 2.99% -0.04% -5.65% Gold Index 6618.00 0.79% -2.69% -4.13% 11.82% Metals & Mining 6057.30 0.94% 4.99% -3.35% 1.84%

The World

Index 30 Jun 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Jun) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2023) FTSE100 7531.53 0.93% 1.15% -1.31% 1.07% DAX30 16147.90 2.01% 3.09% 3.32% 15.98% Hang Seng 18916.43 0.14% 3.74% -7.27% -4.37% Nikkei 225 33189.04 1.24% 7.45% 18.36% 27.19% DJIA 34407.60 2.02% 4.56% 3.41% 3.80% S&P500 4450.38 2.35% 6.47% 8.30% 15.91% Nasdaq Comp 13787.92 2.19% 6.59% 12.81% 31.73%

Metals & Minerals

Index 30 Jun 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Jun) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2023) Gold (oz) 1908.10 -0.30% -2.61% -3.69% 6.41% Silver (oz) 22.53 1.26% -2.72% -5.77% -4.05% Copper (lb) 3.7169 -4.39% 1.08% -8.96% -0.97% Aluminium (lb) 0.9578 -1.89% -5.63% -18.74% -18.44% Nickel (lb) 8.8998 -7.40% -5.67% -15.18% -30.44% Zinc (lb) 1.0486 -4.09% 0.89% -22.30% -22.73% Uranium (lb) weekly 56.20 -0.53% 3.12% 11.84% 18.07% Iron Ore (t) 113.91 0.40% 12.95% -9.49% 3.15%

Energy

Index 30 Jun 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Jun) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2023) West Texas Crude 69.86 0.50% 0.58% -6.00% -10.52% Brent Crude 74.31 0.13% 0.84% -6.22% -8.80%

The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

