Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jul 03, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 10:45 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listedequities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArenahas now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listedstocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArenauniverse.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availabilityofsuitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publicationmay not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena'steam of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

A11 ADH CAJ HVN IPD JAN LEL MAH PBH SDR STM TCL TRJ VIT

HVN HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

Consumer Electronics - Overnight Price: $3.48

Jarden rates ((HVN)) as Upgrade to Neutral from Underweight (3) -

The update from Harvey Norman highlighted how tough it is for retailers at the moment although the guidance for pre-tax profit of around $670m in FY23 was better than Jarden feared.

While acknowledging cost pressures are likely to lift in Australia in FY24 the broker considers the earnings risk is less than for peers. The reason being Harvey Norman's categories in Australia have been hit harder and earlier and this should begin to be cycled through the second quarter of FY24.

Moreover, overseas trends are improving and the loss of market share in Australia is expected to normalise in part into FY24. Rating is upgraded to Neutral from Underweight and the target edges down to $3.40 from $3.50.

This report was published on June 28, 2023.

Target price is $3.40 Current Price is $3.48 Difference: minus $0.08 (current price is over target).

If HVN meets the Jarden target it will return approximately minus 2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $3.56, suggesting upside of 2.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 21.00 cents and EPS of 37.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.03%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.41. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 37.9, implying annual growth of -41.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 25.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 7.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 9.2.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 18.00 cents and EPS of 30.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.17%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.37. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 31.0, implying annual growth of -18.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 21.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.2.

Market Sentiment: -0.1

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

IPD IMPEDIMED LIMITED

Medical Equipment & Devices - Overnight Price: $0.18

Wilsons rates ((IPD)) as Overweight (1) -

Blue Cross Blue Shield Michigan will cover SOZO testing in cancer-related lymphoedema, representing the first state in which this is covered for the majority of insured lives.

Wilsons considers the announcement a partial-de-risking event, which should provide access to more than 500 sites of service and a substantial revenue opportunity for Impedimed. Overweight rating and 21c target are under review.

This report was published on June 29, 2023.

Target price is $0.21 Current Price is $0.18 Difference: $0.03

If IPD meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 17% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 16.36.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 20.00.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

JAN JANISON EDUCATION GROUP LIMITED

Education & Tuition - Overnight Price: $0.45

Taylor Collison rates ((JAN)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Janison Education is on the way to a more sustainable growth model, Taylor Collison suggests. The NAPLAN extension and trading update provides confidence that new contracts can be won and expanded.

Guidance is reiterated, with positive free cash flow and more than 100% growth in EBITDA anticipated. Under the terms of the new agreement, the company will provide the technology, support and maintenance services required to deliver NAPLAN online.

The new agreement has initial term of three years plus three optional years, valuing it at over $24m for the full six years. Speculative Buy rating retained. Target is reduced to $0.57 from $0.77.

This report was published on June 23, 2023.

Target price is $0.57 Current Price is $0.45 Difference: $0.125

If JAN meets the Taylor Collison target it will return approximately 28% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Taylor Collison forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.35 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 32.96.

Forecast for FY24:

Taylor Collison forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.01 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 4450.00.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

LEL LITHIUM ENERGY LIMITED

Overnight Price: $0.86

Petra Capital rates ((LEL)) as Buy (1) -

Lithium Energy has a maiden resource of 3.3mt of lithium carbonate equivalent at its 90%-owned Solaroz project in Argentina. The scale of the resource beatexpectations and Petra Capital believes it is of a size that will attract interest.

An economic study is targeted for the September quarter which should be the catalyst for strategic investors and customers to accelerate their engagement.

The broker points out the project has fresh water, roads and a gas pipeline all located within its tenements as well as de-risked metallurgy given two existing projects are on the same salar.

Buy rating reiterated with a $1.96 target (formerly $1.97).

This report was published on June 30, 2023.

Target price is $1.96 Current Price is $0.86 Difference: $1.095

If LEL meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 127% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY23:

Forecast for FY24:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 11.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 7.59.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources