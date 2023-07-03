ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 03-07-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.580 9.72% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.058 -12.12% TIE – TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED 0.510 9.68% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 0.485 -8.49% HAS – HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LIMITED 1.460 8.96% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 7.530 -6.23% CGC – COSTA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.960 8.82% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 3.110 -5.18% UMG – UNITED MALT GROUP LIMITED 4.780 8.64% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.715 -4.19% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.190 8.57% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.560 -3.40% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.110 8.29% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 5.680 -3.40% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.040 7.77% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.145 -3.33% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.420 7.69% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.730 -3.31% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.450 7.14% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 11.870 -3.10% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.325 6.56% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 2.830 -3.08% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.510 6.25% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 77.460 -2.94% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 3.510 5.72% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.520 -2.80% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.200 5.26% CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED 9.610 -2.24% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.410 5.13% TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED 15.300 -2.24% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 3.340 5.03% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 2.320 -2.11% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.105 5.00% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.860 -2.03% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.945 5.00% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 21.660 -1.99% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.430 4.88% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 5.960 -1.97% ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED 29.930 4.65% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.070 -1.93%

