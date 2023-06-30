Next Week At A Glance – 3-7 Jul 2023

Weekly Reports | 11:40 AM

By Greg Peel

Australia begins the new financial year on Monday with data for job ads, building approvals and house prices. Trade numbers are out on Thursday.

The RBA meets on Tuesday. Recent conflicting data – jobs, CPI, retail sales and job vacancies — make July very much in play. Economists are leaning towards a hike.

June manufacturing PMIs are due around the globe on Monday, and services PMIs on Wednesday.

US markets are closed on Tuesday night for July 4. This means trading Monday night on Wall Street will be thin.

Thereafter the US sees numbers for factory orders, trade, private sector jobs and non-farm payrolls.

The minutes of the June Fed meeting are out next week.

Nickel Industries ((NIC)) holds its AGM on Wednesday.

