Next Week At A Glance – 3-7 Jul 2023

Weekly Reports | 11:40 AM

This story features NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: NIC

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

Australia begins the new financial year on Monday with data for job ads, building approvals and house prices. Trade numbers are out on Thursday.

The RBA meets on Tuesday. Recent conflicting data – jobs, CPI, retail sales and job vacancies — make July very much in play. Economists are leaning towards a hike.

June manufacturing PMIs are due around the globe on Monday, and services PMIs on Wednesday.

US markets are closed on Tuesday night for July 4. This means trading Monday night on Wall Street will be thin.

Thereafter the US sees numbers for factory orders, trade, private sector jobs and non-farm payrolls.

The minutes of the June Fed meeting are out next week.

Nickel Industries ((NIC)) holds its AGM on Wednesday.

For a calendar of earnings result releases and a summary of earnings results to date, refer to FNArena's Corporate Results Monitor (https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/)

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

CHARTS

NIC

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: NIC - NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Latest News

1
Next Week At A Glance – 3-7 Jul 2023

11:40 AM - Weekly Reports
2
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 30 June 2023

11:26 AM - Weekly Reports
3
ESG Focus: Waste to Energy Firing Up

10:58 AM - ESG Focus
4
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jun 30, 2023

10:28 AM - Daily Market Reports
5
In Brief: AI Winners, Travel, Property & Banks 

10:00 AM - Weekly Reports

Most Popular

1
Rudi’s View: A Lesson In Quality, And Investing

May 31 2023 - Rudi's View
2
Healthcare Meets Technology: A New Age

May 31 2023 - Feature Stories
3
FY23 Vindicates Collins Foods’ Value Strategy

Jun 28 2023 - Australia
4
In Brief: Retail, Radiology & Wilsons’ Best Ideas

Jun 09 2023 - Weekly Reports
5
In Brief: Banks, Beef, Housing Construction & The US Economy

Jun 02 2023 - Weekly Reports
6
In Brief: Travel, Telcos, Retail & Global Food Prices

Jun 16 2023 - Weekly Reports