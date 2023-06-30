ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 30-06-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 1.070 7.00% LNK – LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.670 -13.92% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.190 5.56% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.100 -4.76% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 0.845 4.97% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 4.850 -4.72% DOW – DOWNER EDI LIMITED 4.110 4.31% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.025 -4.21% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.755 4.14% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.140 -4.20% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.580 3.95% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.495 -3.88% 360 – LIFE360 INC 7.600 3.83% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.375 -3.85% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 2.920 3.55% HAS – HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LIMITED 1.340 -3.60% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.790 3.47% ABP – ABACUS PROPERTY GROUP 2.690 -3.24% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.150 3.45% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.305 -3.17% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 4.170 3.22% TIE – TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED 0.465 -3.13% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 1.890 3.00% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.175 -2.78% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 3.180 2.91% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.650 -2.65% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.535 2.88% CIP – CENTURIA INDUSTRIAL REIT 3.100 -2.52% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.790 2.87% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.390 -2.50% CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED 9.830 2.82% BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED 2.850 -2.40% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.530 2.43% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 25.450 -2.23% CWY – CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED 2.590 2.37% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.180 -2.07% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.091 2.25% BKW – BRICKWORKS LIMITED 26.660 -2.06% LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP 7.750 2.24% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 11.220 -1.92%

