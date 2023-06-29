$150K in prizes to reward great Aussie innovation

PR NewsWire | 8:00 AM

Australian Innovation Competition seeks Australia’s best solutions to the world’s biggest challenges

SYDNEY, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Australian Innovation Competition has launched to uncover great Australian innovations hiding in plain sight. The competition is open to entrants of all ages from around Australia, seeking the country’s most creative ideas and solutions to solve real-world problems.

The competition will be judged by a panel of Aussie innovation experts who will award prizes based on market fit, customer support, and potential impact. A total prize pool of $150,000 will be shared between five winners who showcase the best examples of Australian innovation.

“Through this competition, we are looking to celebrate Australian ingenuity and particularly those innovations that are hidden from view right across our economy,” said Kylah Morrison, General Manager – Skills and Innovation for Industry Growth Centre METS Ignited.

“There are so many fantastic ideas being generated in our schools, universities, research organisations and private companies around the country. My aim is to find them, celebrate them, and give them an opportunity to shape the future of Australia,” Morrison continued.

No matter how big or small, every idea – from any industry or part of Australia – will be in the running to win.

“If you have a great innovation that delivers tangible value to society, this is your opportunity to showcase your creation on a national stage, maximise your reach and expand your potential impact for the benefit of all. Your innovation might contribute to the energy transition to help combat climate change, it might support food production in extreme weather conditions such as drought, or it might leverage emerging technologies such as robotics and artificial intelligence in new ways. The sky is really the limit,” concluded Morrison.

Entries to the Australian Innovation Competition are now open. Submit your entry at https://innovationcompetition.com.au/

ABOUT THE AUSTRALIAN INNOVATION COMPETITION

The Australian Innovation Competition is a one-off celebration of Australian ingenuity that will be open from 29 June to 31 August 2023. The competition is promoted by Industry Growth Centre METS Ignited. Entry is free and open to entrants of all ages, from anywhere in Australia. All entries will be judged individually on their merits, and five winners will be selected by an independent judging panel of Australian Innovation experts, to receive a share in $150,000.

