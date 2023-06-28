ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 28-06-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.115 11.50% BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED 3.110 -8.53% HAS – HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LIMITED 1.340 11.20% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 0.565 -7.38% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.100 8.47% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.145 -6.45% BBN – BABY BUNTING GROUP LIMITED 1.285 8.44% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.170 -5.56% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.091 8.33% SSR – SSR MINING INC 20.630 -3.15% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.465 8.12% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.400 -2.78% CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED 9.940 7.46% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.400 -2.44% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.870 7.41% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 2.350 -2.08% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.365 7.35% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.285 -1.91% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.510 7.09% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 5.210 -1.88% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.850 6.94% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 4.060 -1.69% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.155 6.90% GDI – GDI PROPERTY GROUP 0.665 -1.48% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.090 6.86% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 1.665 -1.48% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 3.300 6.11% SEK – SEEK LIMITED 21.210 -1.39% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.145 6.02% AAC – AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL COMPANY LIMITED 1.455 -1.36% DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED 8.200 5.67% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 6.950 -1.28% SVR – SOLVAR LIMITED 1.520 5.56% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.860 -1.06% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 6.630 5.24% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 12.330 -1.04% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.205 5.24% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 1.000 -0.99% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.305 5.17% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 3.060 -0.97%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms