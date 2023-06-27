ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 27-06-23

Daily Market Reports | Jun 27 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions

Company Price Change Company Price Change CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED 9.250 17.68% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 5.700 -17.87% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.655 5.41% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 1.010 -6.48% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.515 5.10% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.145 -6.45% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.430 4.88% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.080 -6.09% SCG – SCENTRE GROUP 2.610 3.98% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.430 -4.44% APX – APPEN LIMITED 2.360 3.51% MPL – MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED 3.440 -3.91% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.530 3.27% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.085 -3.56% RFF – RURAL FUNDS GROUP 1.740 3.26% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 2.470 -3.52% INA – INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP 3.950 3.13% SVR – SOLVAR LIMITED 1.440 -3.36% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.525 2.94% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 3.940 -3.19% FMG – FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 21.950 2.86% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.155 -3.13% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.180 2.86% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 3.090 -2.83% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.180 2.86% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 4.130 -2.82% DXS – DEXUS 7.830 2.76% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 4.760 -2.66% GPT – GPT GROUP 4.180 2.70% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 9.040 -2.59% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.355 2.65% TPG – TPG TELECOM LIMITED 4.910 -2.58% MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED 3.120 2.63% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.895 -2.57% HDN – HOMECO DAILY NEEDS REIT 1.175 2.62% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 2.400 -2.44% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.810 2.53% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 0.800 -2.44% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 0.610 2.52% MTS – METCASH LIMITED 3.670 -2.39%

