The Monday Report – 26 June 2023

Daily Market Reports | Jun 26 2023

By Greg Peel

And Again

The scorecard for the ASX200 at the end of last week: On Wednesday the index was above 7300, having stormed up through 7200 resistance earlier in the week. On Thursday the futures suggested -3 points and the index fell -119. On Friday the futures were down -1 and the index fell -96.

On Saturday morning the futures were down -4. Just saying.

We fell back through 7200 last week in a heartbeat and that level seems to have lost significance.

There was no obvious trigger for the selling on Thursday – perhaps a large offshore order – and Friday again surprised in its magnitude, but Thursday seems to have set loose investor fear.

What we do know is Wall Street came off last week, but not wildly, and on Thursday night oil prices took a tumble, resulting in the energy sector being creamed -4.0% on Friday. Woodside Energy ((WDS)) and Santos ((STO)) both made the top five index losers.

The iron ore price fell back, which makes a -1.2% fall for materials seem mild under the circumstances. We might note Lynas Rare Earths ((LYC)) gained a mere 0.3% on Friday, and still made the top five winners.

The Aussie two-year bond yield rose 7 points to 4.20%, and real estate was slapped -2.8%. Note that the two-year is now above the RBA cash rate, suggesting another rate rise.

The banks were leaders on the way up early last week, and led on the way down thereafter, falling another -1.5% on Friday. What changed?

Technology, discretionary and industrials all fell around -1%, but there was this time a more defensive bent, with healthcare down only -0.6%, communication services -0.4%, staples flat and utilities up 0.1%.

Friday night saw more falls in commodity prices, although gold was steadier. The Aussie is down a full -1.1%.

It is difficult to know whether there will be any response to the weekend’s goings on in Russia. Is it a positive sign? Too many unknowns I would think.

The index closed at 7100 on Friday. Another round number to offer support.

Or not.