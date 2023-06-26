ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 26-06-23

Daily Market Reports | Jun 26 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 0.595 10.19% APX – APPEN LIMITED 2.280 -12.31% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.440 7.06% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.325 -10.96% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 4.250 4.94% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.150 -9.80% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.290 4.88% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.175 -7.89% MTS – METCASH LIMITED 3.760 4.74% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.790 -5.95% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.970 4.30% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.410 -5.75% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 3.180 3.58% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.505 -5.61% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 4.070 3.30% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 1.080 -5.26% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 1.025 3.02% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 6.940 -4.80% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.400 2.56% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.100 -4.76% MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED 17.350 2.54% FMG – FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 21.340 -4.73% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 3.320 2.47% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.085 -4.49% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 7.560 2.44% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.066 -4.35% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 1.695 2.42% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.125 -4.26% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.315 2.33% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.005 -3.83% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 3.120 2.30% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.380 -3.80% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 6.880 2.23% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 0.795 -3.64% TIE – TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED 0.460 2.22% CBA – COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 97.930 -3.63% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 3.240 2.21% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 2.670 -3.61% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.470 2.17% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.090 -3.54%

