Next Week At A Glance – 26-30 Jun 2023

By Greg Peel

Next week culminates in the release of the Fed’s preferred PCE inflation measure for May. The decision to continue “skipping” or to move to further rates hikes is data-dependent.

Additional rate hikes, beyond what were previously expected, have become a bit of a global trend.

The US will also see two measures of consumer confidence, along with new home sales, durable goods orders, and another revision of the March quarter GDP result.

In Australia we’ll see May retail sales and private sector credit.

Metcash ((MTS)) reports earnings on Monday and Collins Foods ((CKF)) reports on Tuesday.

There is a host of ex-dividends next week, almost all on Thursday as most REITs/other funds go ex their quarterly distributions.

The financial year ends on Friday.

