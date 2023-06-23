Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jun 23, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 10:00 AM

ARF ARENA REIT

REITs - Overnight Price: $3.77

Jarden rates ((ARF)) as Overweight (2) -

Arena REIT provided an updatehighlighting the strength of the asset class, the REIT's strong comparable rent growth, contribution from developments and its conservative balance sheet, explainsJarden.

A cap rate expansion of 11bps to 5.16% was offset by strong rentalgrowth since the end of December 2022.

WhileJarden expects the REIT's shares willoutperform in a uncertain environment, the market is expecting a reversal of interest rate hikes could benefitREITsthat are more leveraged than Arena REIT.

The Overweight rating and $4.30 target are unchanged.

This report was published on June 20, 2023.

Target price is $4.30 Current Price is $3.77

If ARF meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 14% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 16.80 cents and EPS of 17.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.46%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 21.92.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 17.70 cents and EPS of 18.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.69%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 20.83.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

Moelis rates ((ARF)) as Hold (3) -

Moelis notes around 17% of Arena REIT's portfolio has been revalued independently. Capitalisation rates have expanded 11 basis points to 5.16% yet this expansion was offset by rental growthwith like-for-likerents up6.8% during FY23.

The broker's view is that the fund has a relatively conservative rent/revenue ratio of 10.7% as a starting point with inflation links and gradual market reviews likely to translate to above-average rental growth.

Still, the stock trades at a 114% premium to NTA with its implied 4.7% cap rate being the lowest of the ASX 300 A-REITs. The broker retains a Hold rating and $3.71target.

This report was published on June 19, 2023.

Target price is $3.71 Current Price is $3.77

If ARF meets the Moelis target it will return approximately minus 2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 16.80 cents and EPS of 17.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.46%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 21.79.

Forecast for FY24:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 17.70 cents and EPS of 18.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.69%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 20.83.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

AVH AVITA MEDICAL INC

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $4.65

Wilsons rates ((AVH)) as Market Weight (3) -

Avita Medical has now received US FDA approval for Recell in the treatment of vitiligo, which Wilsons notes is a condition with only one approved treatment previously and a sizeable unmet need in terms of population.

The broker does not expect the company will pursue commercialisation in this indication until 2025, and probably via a partnership.

Wilsons retains a Market Weight rating and$4.28 target.

This report was published on June 19, 2023.

Target price is $4.28 Current Price is $4.65

If AVH meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately minus 8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $5.78, suggesting upside of 24.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 82.77 cents.

Current consensus EPS estimate is -75.6, implying annual growth of N/A.
Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.
Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents.
Current consensus EPS estimate is -26.4, implying annual growth of N/A.
Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.
Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Market Sentiment: 0.7

AZJ AURIZON HOLDINGS LIMITED

Transportation & Logistics - Overnight Price: $3.90

Goldman Sachs rates ((AZJ)) as Initiation of coverage with Neutral (3) -

Goldman Sachs initiates coverage on Aurizon Holdings with a Neutral rating and $3.95 target. While coal accounts for more than 70% of revenue, as its use faces longer term structural headwinds the company is moving to non-coal rail haulage.

Management intends to decrease above-rail thermal coal revenue to less than 20% by FY30. The broker believes this makes sense, despite the implications forcash flow.

The higher capital intensity required to take advantage of the opportunities in alternative marketssuch as green metals, silver and containerised freight is considered appropriately priced.

This report was published on June 19, 2023.

Target price is $3.95 Current Price is $3.90

If AZJ meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $3.91, suggesting upside of 0.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 16.00 cents and EPS of 21.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.10%.

Current consensus EPS estimate is 21.9, implying annual growth of -21.4%.
Current consensus DPS estimate is 16.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.1%.
Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 17.8.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 16.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 17.8.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 20.00 cents and EPS of 27.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.13%.

Current consensus EPS estimate is 27.3, implying annual growth of 24.7%.
Current consensus DPS estimate is 20.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.3%.
Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.3.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 20.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.3.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

