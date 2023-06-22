ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 22-06-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.



Company Price Change Company Price Change COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.165 6.45% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 5.240 -11.93% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.410 5.13% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 0.610 -9.63% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.370 2.60% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.715 -8.33% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 2.930 2.09% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.600 -8.31% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.400 1.82% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.570 -8.21% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 12.500 1.79% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 7.160 -8.21% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.255 1.62% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.380 -7.32% CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED 8.240 1.48% HAS – HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LIMITED 1.265 -6.99% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.950 1.37% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.285 -6.88% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 4.000 1.01% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.445 -6.17% BXB – BRAMBLES LIMITED 14.180 0.85% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 8.850 -6.15% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 6.400 0.79% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.475 -5.94% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 0.785 0.64% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.600 -5.88% NWS – NEWS CORPORATION 28.570 0.63% VUK – VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC 2.820 -5.69% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 1.840 0.55% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.870 -5.38% AIA – AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED 7.720 0.52% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.980 -5.31% IPL – INCITEC PIVOT LIMITED 2.730 0.37% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.091 -5.21% DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 2.680 0.37% TIE – TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED 0.455 -5.21% MCR – MINCOR RESOURCES NL 1.405 0.36% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.185 -5.13% BKW – BRICKWORKS LIMITED 27.510 0.33% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 1.020 -5.12%

