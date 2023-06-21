ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 21-06-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change HAS – HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LIMITED 1.360 8.37% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.074 -8.64% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.035 7.81% FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 19.900 -6.88% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 7.640 6.41% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.995 -6.13% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.275 5.81% TPG – TPG TELECOM LIMITED 5.260 -5.40% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 12.280 5.77% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.530 -5.36% CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED 8.120 5.18% PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED 20.010 -4.85% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.320 4.92% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.100 -4.76% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.290 4.88% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 1.580 -4.53% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 9.430 4.08% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 0.875 -4.37% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.155 3.33% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.330 -4.35% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 2.710 3.04% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.845 -3.98% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.180 2.86% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 22.980 -3.93% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.170 2.63% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.370 -3.90% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 4.970 2.47% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.505 -3.81% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 6.350 2.42% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.390 -3.70% RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED 1.975 2.33% CWY – CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED 2.720 -3.55% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.450 2.27% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.410 -3.53% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 5.050 2.23% ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED 2.690 -2.89% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 3.330 2.15% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.235 -2.76% VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED 2.900 2.11% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.910 -2.67%

