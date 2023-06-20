Treasure Chest: Corporate Travel Management

Treasure Chest | 2:04 PM

FNArena's Treasure Chest reports on money making ideas from stockbrokers and other experts. Today's idea relates to Corporate Travel Management.

By Mark Woodruff

Whose Idea Is It?

Analysts at Morgan Stanley.

The subject:

An announcement is pending from the Federal Department of Finance prior to financial year’s end on the award of Travel Management Services following a tender process for the Whole of Australian Government (WOAG) contract.

Morgan Stanley assigns a 70% probability the incumbent, Corporate Travel Management ((CTD)), retains the contract which was picked up as part of the corporate business acquired from Helloworld Travel ((HLO)) in April last year.

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE

MEMBER LOGIN

Lost your login details?

Remember me

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 20-06-23

6:35 PM - Daily Market Reports
2
Treasure Chest: Corporate Travel Management

2:04 PM - Treasure Chest
3
ASX200: Bears Will Be Bitten

11:00 AM - Technicals
4
Uranium Week: Spot Price Eases

10:38 AM - Weekly Reports
5
More Fed Hikes Are But A Distraction

10:26 AM - International

Most Popular

1
China’s Failing Growth

May 24 2023 - Feature Stories
2
Rudi’s View: A Lesson In Quality, And Investing

May 31 2023 - Rudi's View
3
Healthcare Meets Technology: A New Age

May 31 2023 - Feature Stories
4
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 26-05-23

May 29 2023 - Weekly Reports
5
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 19-05-23

May 22 2023 - Weekly Reports
6
Uranium Week: Prices Rise On Low Volume

May 30 2023 - Weekly Reports