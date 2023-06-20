Treasure Chest: Corporate Travel Management

Treasure Chest | 2:04 PM

FNArena's Treasure Chest reports on money making ideas from stockbrokers and other experts. Today's idea relates to Corporate Travel Management.

By Mark Woodruff

Whose Idea Is It?

Analysts at Morgan Stanley.

The subject:

An announcement is pending from the Federal Department of Finance prior to financial year’s end on the award of Travel Management Services following a tender process for the Whole of Australian Government (WOAG) contract.

Morgan Stanley assigns a 70% probability the incumbent, Corporate Travel Management ((CTD)), retains the contract which was picked up as part of the corporate business acquired from Helloworld Travel ((HLO)) in April last year.