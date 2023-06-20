ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 20-06-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 0.915 14.38% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.305 -19.74% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.200 11.11% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.175 -5.41% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.150 7.14% BBN – BABY BUNTING GROUP LIMITED 1.245 -4.60% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 0.680 6.25% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 1.075 -4.44% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 9.060 5.84% PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED 21.030 -4.06% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.560 4.67% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 1.655 -3.78% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 1.350 4.65% ALX – ATLAS ARTERIA 6.190 -3.58% 360 – LIFE360 INC 7.370 4.39% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.405 -3.57% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 1.120 4.19% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 2.630 -3.31% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 20.060 3.83% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 3.260 -3.26% AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 28.450 3.49% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 9.640 -3.12% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 26.770 3.48% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 3.950 -2.95% CGF – CHALLENGER LIMITED 6.590 3.45% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 7.620 -2.93% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 4.850 3.41% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.355 -2.87% ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED 2.770 3.36% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 44.380 -2.80% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.097 3.19% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.070 -2.73% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.345 2.99% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.385 -2.53% AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED 11.060 2.88% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.400 -2.44% PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED 26.240 2.70% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.081 -2.41% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.545 2.66% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.425 -2.30%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms