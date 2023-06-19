The Monday Report – 19 June 2023

Daily Market Reports | 8:58 AM

By Greg Peel

One Direction

The only way was up for the ASX200 on Friday. Having opened just above the 7200 level on Wall Street strength, the index thought about it for a bit before quietly gaining upside momentum, which built as the day progressed.

Every sector closed in the green bar one – healthcare succumbed to further selling in CSL ((CSL)), albeit only -0.6%. Otherwise it was green on screen, with cyclicals outpacing defensives, but all having a solid session.

Energy (+3.5%) led the charge on a combination of stronger oil and thermal coal prices. Utilities gained 1.2% on a 9.7% jump for AGL Energy ((AGL)) following upwardly revised profit guidance.

Whitehaven Coal ((WHC)) rose 8.3%.

The banks provided plenty of support (+1.1%) along with materials (+1.1%), while discretionary had a rebirth (+1.2%) and technology chimed in (+1.5%).

Defensives still came along for the ride, with staples up 0.6%, industrials 0.8% and real estate 0.9%. Bond yields were little changed.

ANZ Bank ((ANZ)) has agreed to a deal with the Queensland government to allow it to acquire Suncorp Group’s ((SUN)) bank division. Both stocks rose 0.6%.

In economic news, Westpac economists have downgraded their Australian GDP growth forecasts to 0.6% in 2023 and 1.0% in 2024, after having upgraded their peak RBA cash rate forecast to 4.60%, or two more hikes, meeting consensus.

The Bank of Japan left its cash rate unchanged at -0.1%. Funny place, Japan.

UBS has downgraded its 2023 GDP growth forecast for China to 5.2% from 5.7% as the property rebound weakens and the consumption recovery loses momentum.

Still waiting for more stimulus.