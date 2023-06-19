ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 19-06-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.660 21.61% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.380 -20.00% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 0.640 11.30% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.083 -7.78% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 7.240 8.71% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.960 -6.03% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 0.800 7.38% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.400 -5.76% FMG – FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 22.330 7.36% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 6.690 -5.64% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.175 6.82% APX – APPEN LIMITED 2.680 -5.63% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.360 5.88% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.440 -5.38% ABP – ABACUS PROPERTY GROUP 2.730 5.81% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 2.840 -4.70% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.435 4.82% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.105 -4.55% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.100 4.76% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.780 -4.29% SSR – SSR MINING INC 21.060 4.72% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 11.430 -4.27% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 7.810 4.27% HAS – HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LIMITED 1.275 -4.14% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 4.910 4.25% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 1.005 -3.83% CBA – COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 100.510 4.13% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.395 -3.79% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 45.660 4.06% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 1.830 -3.68% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.565 3.99% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 1.720 -3.64% BBN – BABY BUNTING GROUP LIMITED 1.305 3.57% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 1.125 -3.43% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.070 2.88% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.880 -3.30% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 1.075 2.87% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.110 -3.12% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.185 2.78% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.910 -3.05%

