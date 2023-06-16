Next Week At A Glance – 19-23 Jun 2023

Weekly Reports | 11:25 AM

By Greg Peel

The US celebrates its newest national holiday next week – Juneteenth – which falls on the Monday this year so it’s another long weekend. There’s another holiday ahead on July 4.

China’s markets are closed on Thursday and Friday.

The run of central bank policy meetings continues with the Bank of England on Thursday.

After a busy week on the economic front this week, US data are thin on the ground next week. There’ll be numbers for housing starts and existing home sales.

The UK and Japan will see May CPI numbers.

Flash estimates of June PMIs are due on Friday from across the globe.

Locally, the highlight is the release of the minutes of the June RBA meeting, now possibly redundant following yesterday’s strong jobs data.

