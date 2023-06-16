Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jun 16, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 10:30 AM

ABB AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED

Telecommunication - Overnight Price: $2.91

Wilsons rates ((ABB)) as Initiation of coverage with Market Weight (3) -

Wilsons initiates coverage of Aussie Broadband with a Market Weight rating and $2.91 target. The company is one of the challenger brands that has been successful in the Australian telecommunications landscape, taking market share from incumbents.

The broker is optimistic about the short and medium-term growth opportunities although awaits evidence of traction with its fibre roll-out, which should be a catalyst going forward.

This report was published on June 13, 2023.

Target price is $2.91 Current Price is $2.91 Difference: $0

If ABB meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 0% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $3.82, suggesting upside of 31.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 8.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 35.06. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 14.1, implying annual growth of 490.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 20.6.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 12.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 23.10. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 18.8, implying annual growth of 33.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 0.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 15.5.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

DMP DOMINO'S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED

Food, Beverages & Tobacco - Overnight Price: $42.62

Jarden rates ((DMP)) as Overweight (2) -

Domino's Pizza Enterprises has decided to cut costs, close unprofitable stores and exit Denmark. Jarden believes this signals a more disciplined approach to capital management.

The broker cuts FY23-25 EBIT forecast by -8-13%. The main focus is on the ability of the company to maintain the improvements to same-store sales growth in the fourth quarter and move order volumes into positive again.

Earnings are expected to accelerate and lead to improved returns and, while risks remain, Jarden assesses the balance of outcomes is increasingly atttractive as tailwinds build into FY24. Overweight maintained. Target is reduced to $68 from $72.

This report was published on June 13, 2023.

Target price is $68.00 Current Price is $42.62 Difference: $25.38

If DMP meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 60% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $53.63, suggesting upside of 25.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 127.00 cents and EPS of 147.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.98%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 28.89. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 151.8, implying annual growth of -17.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 123.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 28.1.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 156.00 cents and EPS of 180.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.66%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 23.57. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 188.8, implying annual growth of 24.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 152.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 22.6.

Market Sentiment: 0.1

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

DRE DREADNOUGHT RESOURCES LIMITED

Mining - Overnight Price: $0.05

Canaccord Genuity rates ((DRE)) as Buy (1) -

Dreadnought Resources is receiving assays ahead of a series of resource updates that are expected over the coming months.

Drilling has uncovered a continuation to the north of the Yin resource area with thick high-grade intercepts at the newly-named Y2 prospect to the west.

Drilling to the south of the Yin resource has extended mineralisation up to 1km, demonstrating what was previously considered the Yin South prospect is a continuation of the main trend.

Canaccord Genuity's Speculative Buy is retained. Target is unchanged at $0.24.

This report was published on June 14, 2023.

Target price is $0.24 Current Price is $0.05 Difference: $0.189

If DRE meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 371% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

DXI DEXUS INDUSTRIA REIT

REITs - Overnight Price: $2.71

Moelis rates ((DXI)) as Buy (1) -

Dexus Industria REIT has sold 16-28 Quarry Road, Stapylton, Queensland, for $66.9m, implying a 5.5% capitalisation rate. Moelis notes the price is in line with most recent book values.

The sale of assets at book value can be viewed as positive, the broker suggests, and provides the company with the flexibility to build out its development pipeline in Sydney and Perth.

Moelis believes the stock is attractively valued and a good way to gain exposure to industrial rental growth. Buy rating maintained. Target edges down to $3.30 from $3.31.

This report was published on June 12, 2023.

Target price is $3.31 Current Price is $2.71 Difference: $0.6

If DXI meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 22% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 16.40 cents and EPS of 17.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.05%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.76.

Forecast for FY24:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 16.00 cents and EPS of 17.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.90%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.76.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources