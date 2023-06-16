ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 16-06-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.090 25.00% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 3.280 -9.14% HAS – HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LIMITED 1.330 10.83% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 0.575 -5.74% AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED 10.600 9.73% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.050 -5.41% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 1.045 9.42% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.110 -4.35% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 2.500 9.17% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 3.130 -4.28% APX – APPEN LIMITED 2.840 8.81% MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED 16.790 -4.06% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 6.940 8.27% ABC – ADBRI LIMITED 2.380 -3.25% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 3.150 8.25% CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED 7.690 -3.03% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 4.710 8.03% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 12.540 -2.87% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.250 7.76% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 5.820 -2.84% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.815 7.24% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.530 -2.55% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 2.980 6.81% MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED 3.070 -2.23% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.360 6.67% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.105 -2.21% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.480 6.67% SSR – SSR MINING INC 20.110 -2.05% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.910 6.43% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 18.500 -1.91% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.185 5.71% APA – APA GROUP 9.810 -1.51% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.465 5.68% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 4.630 -1.49% TIE – TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED 0.495 5.32% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 2.870 -1.37% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.100 5.26% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 1.795 -1.37% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.000 5.26% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 6.870 -1.29%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms