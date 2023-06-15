ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 15-06-23

Daily Market Reports | Jun 15 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.115 15.00% HAS – HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LIMITED 1.200 -9.77% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 3.610 11.76% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.095 -9.52% MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED 17.500 6.32% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.410 -7.87% IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 5.470 4.59% APX – APPEN LIMITED 2.610 -7.77% AZJ – AURIZON HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.730 4.48% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.535 -7.76% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.072 4.35% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 7.180 -6.51% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.540 4.33% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.160 -5.88% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 18.860 4.03% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.430 -5.49% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.440 3.97% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 3.860 -5.16% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.405 3.85% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 1.120 -5.08% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.140 3.70% TIE – TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED 0.470 -5.05% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 5.100 3.03% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.855 -5.00% AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 27.510 2.96% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 0.610 -4.69% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 1.755 2.93% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.825 -4.62% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 6.410 2.40% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.945 -4.55% MQG – MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 182.200 2.33% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 4.660 -4.51% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.440 2.33% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.320 -4.48% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 8.540 2.28% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.570 -4.27% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 2.290 2.23% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.360 -3.89% BLD – BORAL LIMITED 4.150 2.22% IPL – INCITEC PIVOT LIMITED 2.620 -3.68%

