Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jun 14, 2023

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

A11 ATLANTIC LITHIUM LIMITED.

New Battery Elements - Overnight Price: $0.60

Wilsons rates ((A11)) as Overweight (1) -

Wilsons reviews Atlantic Lithium, which has the flagship Ewoyaa project in Ghana. Piedmont Lithium ((PLL)) has an earn-in agreement and is expected to fund the majority of the capital expenditure for a 50% stake.

Wilsons believes the company is already heavily de-risked as it moves towards a final investment decision and recent news flow in the sector highlights the unique strategic opportunity in the stock. Overweight rating and $1.10 target maintained.

This report was published on June 8, 2023.

Target price is $1.10 Current Price is $0.60 Difference: $0.5

If A11 meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 83% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 75.00.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 150.00.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

ABP ABACUS PROPERTY GROUP

REITs - Overnight Price: $2.64

Jarden rates ((ABP)) as Overweight (2) -

Abacus Property has updated on its de-stapling proposal with the new information relating to ASK (storage). Jarden likes storage as an asset class and assesses ASK should have an attractive growth profile.

Yet the lack off balance sheet and pro forma forecasts makes it hard to draw strong conclusions with regard to the upside potential for the combined group.

Overweight. Target price is $3.20, which still assumes ABP as a going concern.

This report was published on June 7, 2023.

Target price is $3.20 Current Price is $2.64 Difference: $0.56

If ABP meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 21% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $3.19, suggesting upside of 20.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 18.40 cents and EPS of 18.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.97%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.35. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 19.0, implying annual growth of -68.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 18.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 7.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 13.9.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 19.30 cents and EPS of 19.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.31%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.68. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 18.5, implying annual growth of -2.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 17.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.3.

Market Sentiment: 0.6

ADH ADAIRS LIMITED

Furniture & Renovation - Overnight Price: $1.40

Canaccord Genuity rates ((ADH)) as Hold (3) -

Canaccord Genuity notes more challenging trading conditions have become apparent from recent updates from the consumer discretionary sector.

The broker suspects the challenges have moved on from inventory dynamics and cost pressures are now the heightened risk factor to consider. While this is not a particularly new issue it is magnified by the combination of wage pressures and accelerating soft sales.

Stock specific catalysts remain the driver of any re-rating, the broker adds. The Hold rating and $1.60 target are retained for Adairs.

This report was published on June 13, 2023.

Target price is $1.60 Current Price is $1.40 Difference: $0.205

If ADH meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 15% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.72, suggesting upside of 23.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 16.00 cents and EPS of 24.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 11.47%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 5.81. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 22.2, implying annual growth of -15.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 14.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 10.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 6.3.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 13.00 cents and EPS of 19.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 9.32%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.34. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 19.2, implying annual growth of -13.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 14.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 10.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 7.3.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

AIZ AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

Transportation & Logistics - Overnight Price: $0.72

Jarden rates ((AIZ)) as Overweight (2) -

Air New Zealand has upgraded pre-tax profit guidance to "no less than NZ$580m", ahead of Jarden's forecasts. The upgrade reflects a combination of ongoing demand and better-than-expected jet fuel costs.

The airline is mindful of an uncertain economic environment and expects fares to moderate from current peaks.

Importantly, while expecting yields to start normalising from current elevated levels, Jarden notes this is taking place against a backdrop of an improved industry structure on a number of key routes.

Target is raised to NZ$0.90 from NZ$0.85. Overweight.

This report was published on June 9, 2023.

Current Price is $0.72. Target price not assessed.

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 3.66 cents and EPS of 11.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.08%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.05.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 5.31 cents and EPS of 8.51 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.37%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.46.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

