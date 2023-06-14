ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 14-06-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 0.640 6.67% APX – APPEN LIMITED 2.830 -9.87% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.960 6.67% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 4.020 -7.16% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 3.230 5.21% CSL – CSL LIMITED 287.250 -6.89% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 71.320 5.01% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 4.210 -6.03% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 16.060 4.63% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.720 -5.26% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.980 4.49% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.190 -5.18% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.820 4.37% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 18.130 -4.33% BHP – BHP GROUP LIMITED 45.900 3.64% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.775 -4.32% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 18.260 3.51% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 3.110 -4.31% CGC – COSTA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.820 3.30% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 3.240 -4.14% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 7.930 3.12% AIA – AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED 7.530 -3.83% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 4.990 3.10% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.135 -3.57% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 11.000 3.09% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.410 -3.53% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 4.070 3.04% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.415 -3.08% IGO – IGO LIMITED 15.140 2.99% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.175 -2.78% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 1.740 2.96% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.530 -2.75% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 4.880 2.95% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 2.240 -2.61% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 7.050 2.92% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.745 -2.51% BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 20.530 2.91% EHE – ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED 2.900 -2.36% RIO – RIO TINTO LIMITED 116.150 2.90% ABP – ABACUS PROPERTY GROUP 2.580 -2.27%

