ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 14-06-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC
|0.640
|6.67%
|APX – APPEN LIMITED
|2.830
|-9.87%
|LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED
|0.960
|6.67%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|4.020
|-7.16%
|AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
|3.230
|5.21%
|CSL – CSL LIMITED
|287.250
|-6.89%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|71.320
|5.01%
|CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED
|4.210
|-6.03%
|AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED
|16.060
|4.63%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|0.720
|-5.26%
|KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED
|1.980
|4.49%
|BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED
|1.190
|-5.18%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|3.820
|4.37%
|CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|18.130
|-4.33%
|BHP – BHP GROUP LIMITED
|45.900
|3.64%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|0.775
|-4.32%
|CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED
|18.260
|3.51%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|3.110
|-4.31%
|CGC – COSTA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|2.820
|3.30%
|IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED
|3.240
|-4.14%
|SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED
|7.930
|3.12%
|AIA – AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED
|7.530
|-3.83%
|HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
|4.990
|3.10%
|COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED
|0.135
|-3.57%
|TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|11.000
|3.09%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.410
|-3.53%
|MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
|4.070
|3.04%
|WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.415
|-3.08%
|IGO – IGO LIMITED
|15.140
|2.99%
|SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED
|0.175
|-2.78%
|PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
|1.740
|2.96%
|SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED
|0.530
|-2.75%
|PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED
|4.880
|2.95%
|ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED
|2.240
|-2.61%
|DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED.
|7.050
|2.92%
|GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.745
|-2.51%
|BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED
|20.530
|2.91%
|EHE – ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED
|2.900
|-2.36%
|RIO – RIO TINTO LIMITED
|116.150
|2.90%
|ABP – ABACUS PROPERTY GROUP
|2.580
|-2.27%
