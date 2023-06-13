The Monday Report (On Tuesday) – 13 June 2023

Daily Market Reports | 8:57 AM

World Overnight SPI Overnight 7123.00 + 25.00 0.35% S&P ASX 200 7122.50 + 22.80 0.32% S&P500 4338.93 + 40.07 0.93% Nasdaq Comp 13461.92 + 202.78 1.53% DJIA 34066.33 + 189.55 0.56% S&P500 VIX 15.01 + 1.18 8.53% US 10-year yield 3.77 + 0.02 0.53% USD Index 103.63 + 0.07 0.07% FTSE100 7570.69 + 8.33 0.11% DAX30 16097.87 + 148.03 0.93%

By Greg Peel

Friday

The ASX200 stumbled along unconvincingly to a 22 point gain on Friday, failing to be as excited as Wall Street had been overnight. Wall Street was barely higher on Friday night, and our futures closed down -29 points on Saturday morning.

While Wall Street is “technically” now in a bull market, the ASX200 has tracked quietly lower since the mid-April high of 7380.

After the Canada-driven surge on Thursday, bond yields fell back somewhat on Friday to allow some of the sectors thumped by Thursday’s surge to make a bit of a comeback. Technology rose 1.6% and discretionary 0.6%, but real estate dipped a further -0.1%.

The banks sat out the yield surge on Thursday but gained 0.3% on Friday as they began to pass on the RBA rate hike to borrowers.

Bank economists are now lining up behind a forecast of another 25 point hike, either in July or August, and another thereafter for a peak rate of 4.60%, with rate cuts not to come until 2024.

It would be somewhat ironic if Philip Lowe started cutting rates in 2024.

CommBank is among that number, and on Friday CommBank’s economists downgraded their GDP forecast, suggesting a 50% chance of recession this year due to the impact of cash rate rises on household cash flow.

The bank also passed on the full 25 points to borrowers.

While the Aussie dollar has been making a solid comeback from recent lows, the materials sector is not caught up in domestic policy issues, with the iron ore price continuing to push higher. Materials rose 1.0% on Friday.

Other sector moves were mixed and immaterial.

Nickel Industries ((NIC)) topped the index with a 13.3% gain, after announcing a conditional capital placement with a large Indonesian mining and mining services conglomerate at a sizeable premium, which implies a 20% stake, as a collaborator in the company’s nickel/cobalt project in Indonesia.

Meanwhile in China, the headline CPI rose to 0.2% from 0.1% (annual) in May, below expectation, and the PPI fell -4.6% to mark the steepest year on year drop in seven years.

When will Beijing act?

Friday Night

There were only two subjects being discussed on Wall Street on Friday night: developments in Miami; and whether a new bull market has just begun.

For the record, the new bull market is defined by the S&P500 having posted a 20% rally from the October low on Thursday night. It is therefore a definition in hindsight, much like a recession (two quarters of negative growth), and if only now you decide to get in, well you’re already missed 20%.

And it could easily turn around and go straight back down again.

The S&P spent Friday night trying hard to hang on to a level above 4300, but closed at 4298.86. Having broken through staunch resistance at 4200 in early June, 4300 is now the new target because (a) it’s a psychologically important round number and (b), the prior August high was just above 4300.

From which point the S&P fell to the October low, before beginning its 20% recovery.

A lot will depend on Tuesday night’s May CPI numbers, and after Friday night there was still one more session to go.

Friday night saw the Dow up 0.13%, the S&P 0.11% and the Nasdaq 0.16%.

Commodities

Metals prices were for the most part higher on Friday night.

With regard oil, it was noted that Saudi Arabia’s announced one million barrel per day production cut would only remove one-third of a single day’s worth of global oil production over the course of July.

Oil prices closed lower for the second week running.

The Aussie rose 0.4% to US$0.6742.

The SPI Overnight closed down -29 points or -0.4%.

Monday Night

Having reached 4300 in the S&P500, Wall Street took the ball and ran with it last night. The S&P closed at 4338.

Which suggests investors are taking the “new bull market” call to heart. The doubters point to the likelihood of short-covering providing some of the upside, along with FOMO.

But it has also been noted that fund managers are largely overweight cash, and also underweight exposure to tech. If tech is going to focus more on AI and less on monetary policy, and on economic data, then it may be unwise to assume the run is over.