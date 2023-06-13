ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 13-06-23

Daily Market Reports | Jun 13 2023
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED
|1.200
|15.38%
|NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
|0.905
|-7.65%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|0.810
|10.20%
|TIE – TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED
|0.495
|-7.48%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|0.760
|9.35%
|TER – TERRACOM LIMITED
|0.435
|-7.45%
|RED – RED 5 LIMITED
|0.175
|6.06%
|BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED
|1.255
|-7.04%
|AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED
|26.850
|6.00%
|DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED
|43.550
|-5.86%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|7.440
|5.23%
|29M – 29METALS LIMITED
|0.705
|-5.37%
|WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED
|79.810
|5.18%
|KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED
|1.895
|-5.25%
|SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|0.840
|5.00%
|DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED
|1.290
|-5.15%
|IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED
|0.105
|5.00%
|ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC
|2.870
|-4.97%
|DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED
|3.380
|4.97%
|IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|0.100
|-4.76%
|LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED
|19.090
|4.89%
|MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|2.860
|-4.67%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|0.455
|4.60%
|PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED
|1.775
|-4.57%
|360 – LIFE360 INC
|6.820
|4.60%
|SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED
|0.545
|-4.39%
|MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED
|16.300
|4.35%
|CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED
|6.070
|-3.80%
|ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED
|28.630
|4.18%
|ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED
|3.300
|-3.79%
|XRO – XERO LIMITED
|113.620
|4.16%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|6.420
|-3.75%
|OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED
|1.920
|4.07%
|HAS – HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LIMITED
|1.340
|-3.60%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|3.250
|3.83%
|APX – APPEN LIMITED
|3.140
|-3.38%
|TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|10.670
|3.79%
|OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED
|1.185
|-3.27%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.425
|3.66%
|AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED
|0.445
|-3.26%
