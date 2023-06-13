ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 13-06-23

Daily Market Reports | Jun 13 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

This daily feature is not investment advice.

Company Price Change Company Price Change NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 1.200 15.38% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.905 -7.65% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.810 10.20% TIE – TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED 0.495 -7.48% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.760 9.35% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.435 -7.45% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.175 6.06% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.255 -7.04% AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 26.850 6.00% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 43.550 -5.86% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 7.440 5.23% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 0.705 -5.37% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 79.810 5.18% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.895 -5.25% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.840 5.00% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.290 -5.15% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.105 5.00% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 2.870 -4.97% DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED 3.380 4.97% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.100 -4.76% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 19.090 4.89% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.860 -4.67% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.455 4.60% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 1.775 -4.57% 360 – LIFE360 INC 6.820 4.60% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.545 -4.39% MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED 16.300 4.35% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 6.070 -3.80% ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED 28.630 4.18% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 3.300 -3.79% XRO – XERO LIMITED 113.620 4.16% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 6.420 -3.75% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.920 4.07% HAS – HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LIMITED 1.340 -3.60% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 3.250 3.83% APX – APPEN LIMITED 3.140 -3.38% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 10.670 3.79% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.185 -3.27% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.425 3.66% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.445 -3.26%

