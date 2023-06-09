ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 09-06-23

Daily Market Reports | Jun 09 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions

Company Price Change Company Price Change NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.980 13.29% APX – APPEN LIMITED 3.250 -6.88% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.100 7.53% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.071 -6.58% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.165 6.45% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.000 -5.66% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 0.600 6.19% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.460 -4.17% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 0.745 4.93% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 6.160 -4.05% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.890 4.71% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 1.800 -4.00% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 3.950 4.50% SVR – SOLVAR LIMITED 1.585 -3.94% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 6.310 4.47% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.140 -3.45% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.405 4.07% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 3.140 -3.38% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.800 3.90% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.435 -3.33% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 6.020 3.61% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 1.040 -3.26% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.735 3.52% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.475 -3.06% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.490 3.47% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 18.200 -3.04% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 7.660 3.23% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 6.900 -2.95% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 1.290 3.20% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.165 -2.94% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.345 2.99% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 2.330 -2.92% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 23.760 2.95% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 2.100 -2.78% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 4.970 2.90% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.185 -2.63% TIE – TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED 0.535 2.88% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.310 -2.53% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 4.320 2.86% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.025 -2.38%

