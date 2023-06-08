The Overnight Report: Profit-Taking

Daily Market Reports | 8:57 AM

By Greg Peel

No Joy

After Tuesday’s big RBA-related sell-off, the futures were positive yesterday morning and the ASX200 opened up 35 points, only to fade away all session. Speaking yesterday, the RBA governor justified the hike:

“I want to make it clear, though, that the desire to preserve the gains in the labour market does not mean that the Board will tolerate higher inflation persisting. There is a limit to how long inflation can stay above the target band. The longer it stays there, the greater the risk that inflation expectations adjust and the harder, and more costly, it will be to get inflation back to target. If inflation stays high, this will damage the economy and all Australians will feel the effects”.

Most economists had pencilled in one more rate hike before a peak, which we got this week, but now they assume another. Goldman Sachs is now forecasting a peak rate of 4.85%, or three more hikes to come.

The banks fell a further -0.7% yesterday after being sold off on Tuesday, providing the bulk of the offset against gains elsewhere, while energy lost -0.7% on lower oil prices.

Beach Energy ((BPT)) didn’t help, falling -8.1% after a test well came up dry.

Materials stood still for once.

Consumer discretionary was hammered on Tuesday but made a 0.8% comeback, helped by the ongoing rethink for IDP Education ((IEL)), which clawed back another 3.6%. It didn’t help real estate though, which lost -0.4%.

Technology rose 0.6% and will go the other way today, while healthcare (+0.4%) and utilities (+0.4%) appeared to play defensives. Polynovo ((PNV)) provided a positive sales update and rose 15.8%. Origin Energy ((ORG)) received a private equity takeover bid for its Energy Markets business but rose only 0.1%.

Adding to the woes of higher interest rates, the government looks set to impose some sort of tax levy to fund the inevitable growth in aged care demand. Residential aged care company Estia Health ((EHE)), which is not in the index, has received a takeover bid and rose 13.3% yesterday.

Further adding to the woes, although seemingly not making much difference to the stock market yesterday, was March quarter GDP growth of 0.2.%, below 0.3% estimates and down from 0.5% in the prior quarter. Annual growth was 2.3%, when 2.4% was forecast.

Aussie bond yields responded with a 2 point increase in ten-year to 3.82% and 4 points for the two-year to 3.87%.

The yield curve has inverted.