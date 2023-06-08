ESG Focus: First Aussie Sovereign Green Bond

ESG Focus | 10:54 AM

Australia Announces the First Sovereign Green Bond Mid 2024

The announcement by the Australian government of plans to float the first supreme green bond in mid-2024 has sparked hopes that efforts to mitigate climate change down-under are finally getting the attention it deserves.

Green bonds are used in countries such as the United States and Germany to fund new and ongoing projects that provide environmental benefits such as curtailing climate change and global warming.

In Australia, this is the first time the federal government plans to issue a sovereign green bond.

Why a green bond?

Green bonds are used by countries to create a considerable fresh pool of capital for the establishments of new projects to mitigate climate change.

In 2010, the very first green bonds raised nearly US$5bn globally, with the figure rising to US$150bn in 2018, US$266.5bn in 2019, and US$269.5bn in 2020.

Globally, the U.S. government, via Fannie Mae, has issued the greatest number of green bonds, raising up to US$13bn. Its closely followed by Germany, which has raised up to EUR12.0bn in green bonds.

The first green bond was floated in Australia at state level in 2014. Since then, several green bonds have been floated to support various types of projects.

For example, in the state of Victoria, the green bonds floated so far have been used to fund the construction of railways (78%), renewable energy (14%), water (5%), and low-carbon buildings (3%).

While its not clear the kind of investments the government would make using the 2024 green bond, industry players are confident it would send the right signals about the governments resolve to invest in climate change mitigation.

Speaking after a stakeholders roundtable, Treasury Secretary Jim Chalmers said the green bond would allow banks, superannuation funds, and other investors to finance public projects that would help Australia meet its net zero objectives.