ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 08-06-23

Daily Market Reports | Jun 08 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change
SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 0.750 8.70% BBN – BABY BUNTING GROUP LIMITED 1.245 -8.79%
NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.430 8.60% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.555 -8.26%
COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.145 7.41% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.093 -7.00%
WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 6.480 5.54% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 1.075 -6.93%
CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED 23.180 4.70% HAS – HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LIMITED 1.400 -6.67%
5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 0.565 4.63% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.625 -6.34%
GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.545 3.81% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.585 -5.93%
HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 3.250 3.50% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 4.040 -5.83%
BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.350 3.45% BLD – BORAL LIMITED 3.940 -5.74%
APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 2.160 3.35% XRO – XERO LIMITED 106.210 -5.26%
SVR – SOLVAR LIMITED 1.650 3.13% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.450 -5.26%
RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.190 2.70% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 18.770 -5.20%
AAC – AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL COMPANY LIMITED 1.540 2.67% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 6.540 -4.94%
MTS – METCASH LIMITED 3.580 2.58% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.350 -4.93%
JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 14.860 2.48% ALU – ALTIUM 36.790 -4.86%
CGC – COSTA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.670 2.30% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 1.680 -4.82%
PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.680 2.26% CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED 20.000 -4.81%
AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED 9.900 2.17% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.630 -4.72%
ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 2.400 2.13% SEK – SEEK LIMITED 21.640 -4.63%
RIO – RIO TINTO LIMITED 114.000 2.12% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 10.460 -4.56%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 08-06-23

Jun 08 2023 - Daily Market Reports
2
PeopleIN Stays The Course

Jun 08 2023 - Small Caps
3
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jun 08, 2023

Jun 08 2023 - Daily Market Reports
4
The Short Report – 08 Jun 2023

Jun 08 2023 - Weekly Reports
5
ESG Focus: First Aussie Sovereign Green Bond

Jun 08 2023 - ESG Focus

Most Popular

1
Australian Banks: Future Not Bright

May 17 2023 - Feature Stories
2
China’s Failing Growth

May 24 2023 - Feature Stories
3
In Brief: Lithium, Retail & US Debt

May 12 2023 - Weekly Reports
4
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 12-05-23

May 15 2023 - Weekly Reports
5
Next Week At A Glance – 15-19 May 2023

May 12 2023 - Weekly Reports
6
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 19-05-23

May 22 2023 - Weekly Reports