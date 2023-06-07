Vantage partners with Trade with Precision to provide industry-leading trading education to customers

PR NewsWire | 12:00 PM

Partnership aimed at enhancing the CFD trader experience with bespoke, comprehensive educational content for traders

SYDNEY, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Vantage, an award-winning multi-asset broker for Contracts for Difference (CFDs), has today announced its education partnership with Trade with Precision, a leading provider of trading education and coaching services, to deliver educational resources to its customers.

Through the education partnership, Vantage customers will have access to weekly, live webinar sessions aimed at upskilling traders—all from the Vantage platform. The sessions will also provide the opportunity for customers to ask questions and engage directly with financial markets experts.

The partnership is testament to Vantage’s ongoing mission to promote financial literacy, support its customers in their individual journeys, and elevate the trader experience.

"At Vantage, we’re committed to providing the best possible CFD trader experience to our clients. Key to this is ensuring they’re supported with the tools and resources needed to excel at every stage of their journey. The partnership with Trade with Precision is a natural evolution of this commitment and we look forward to supporting our clients to hone their craft," said Jack Kelly, Head of Sales, Vantage Australia.

Trade with Precision offers a variety of educational resources for CFD traders, including courses, webinars, trading tools, and market analysis. The company’s courses cover a range of trading topics, such as technical analysis, risk management, and trading psychology.

"The market is flooded with content that neglects the fundamentals of what it takes to become a more advanced, knowledgeable trader—this can be a challenge for those looking to navigate complex CFD markets in particular," said Nick McDonald, Director, Trade with Precision. "Our goal is to help CFD traders develop the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the financial markets. By partnering with Vantage, we can expand our reach and provide our services to a wider audience."

About Vantage

Vantage Global Prime Pty Ltd (ACN 157 768 566) (AFSL 428901) ("Vantage") is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading CFDs on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With more than 13 years of market experience, Vantage is now part of the group that has over 1,000 employees across more than 30 global offices.

Vantage is more than a broker; it provides a fast execution trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app1, and a faster and simpler trading platform that enables clients to seize trading opportunities.

1 Global Forex Awards 2022 – Retail

About Trade with Precision

Trade With Precision is a globally respected leader in the financial services industry, specialising in the creation of educational content. Our team is composed of seasoned traders and skilled content creators, bringing firsthand market experience and deep industry knowledge to our work.

At Trade With Precision, we excel in producing a wide range of educational materials for financial services. Our global team is dedicated to creating engaging webinars, educational videos, market analysis videos, blogs, eBooks, and social media content. With our expertise, we aim to provide valuable insights and resources to empower individuals in their trading journeys.

