ASX200: Upside Risk Favoured

Technicals | 10:47 AM

By Michael Gable

The Australian share market has bounced well after the dip from mid last week.

As we noted in last week's report, sentiment around resources and iron ore, in our opinion, resembles the peak bearishness from November 2022.

That led to a big turnaround in the miners. As we saw last week, the miners were dumped in the middle of the week, only to recover strongly. This could therefore be the start of a new move higher and we still remain positive on the major miners right here.

So to reiterate, some of our recent picks, stocks such as BHP Group ((BHP)), Fortescue Metals ((FMG)), Rio Tinto ((RIO)), Lynas Rare Earths ((LYC)), Sandfire Resources ((SFR)) and Worley ((WOR)) still remain at attractive buy levels.