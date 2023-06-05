ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 05-06-23

Daily Market Reports | Jun 05 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at

Company Price Change Company Price Change 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 0.510 7.37% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.145 -9.38% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.460 5.75% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.570 -8.80% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 20.660 5.25% TIE – TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED 0.505 -8.18% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.300 5.02% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 6.340 -7.71% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 6.350 4.96% APX – APPEN LIMITED 3.500 -6.91% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 65.140 4.81% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 12.670 -6.36% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 17.780 4.59% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.480 -5.88% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.115 4.55% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.180 -5.26% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 3.630 4.01% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.555 -5.13% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 4.480 3.70% HAS – HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LIMITED 1.530 -4.97% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 18.880 3.68% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.680 -4.90% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 22.550 3.68% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 0.705 -4.73% FMG – FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 20.400 3.61% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 4.290 -4.67% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 6.200 3.33% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.055 -4.09% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 6.740 3.22% SVR – SOLVAR LIMITED 1.670 -3.47% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 1.770 3.21% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.465 -3.13% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 3.640 3.12% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.935 -3.11% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 3.350 3.08% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 1.850 -2.89% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 7.850 2.88% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.355 -2.74% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.900 2.86% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.110 -2.63%

