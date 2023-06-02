ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 02-06-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change APX – APPEN LIMITED 3.760 14.98% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.605 -14.85% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 0.475 13.10% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 10.820 -7.20% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.715 12.60% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 13.530 -4.38% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.670 10.74% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.150 -4.17% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 0.740 10.45% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 19.630 -3.16% HAS – HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LIMITED 1.610 9.90% BXB – BRAMBLES LIMITED 13.380 -2.55% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.900 7.14% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.195 -2.50% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.625 6.84% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 4.760 -2.26% TIE – TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED 0.550 6.80% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.435 -2.25% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.160 6.67% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 4.800 -2.04% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 4.150 6.41% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.440 -2.04% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 21.750 6.30% QUB – QUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.900 -2.03% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.510 6.25% IPH – IPH LIMITED 7.720 -2.03% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.086 6.17% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.310 -1.78% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 3.040 5.92% COL – COLES GROUP LIMITED 17.820 -1.71% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 2.190 5.80% MPL – MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED 3.580 -1.65% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 6.000 5.63% SPK – SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED 4.770 -1.65% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.470 5.62% QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 6.680 -1.62% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.190 5.56% AAC – AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL COMPANY LIMITED 1.540 -1.60% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 5.960 5.49% AMC – AMCOR PLC 14.710 -1.54%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms