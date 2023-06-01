Sky’s the limit with Fiji Airways’ global sale

PR NewsWire | 2:27 PM

Fiji Airways launches up to 38% off return airfares from Canada to Fiji, Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Islands.

NADI, Fiji, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Guests can score up to 38% off Fiji Airways flights to popular destinations including Fiji, Pacific Islands, New Zealand and Australia with new sale airfares available until 7th June 2023.

Holidaymakers in Canada can use the APEX Five Star Major Airline to explore the tropical islands of Fiji with return Lite fares from as little as $939 CAD.

Fiji Airways, Fiji’s national airline, currently flies twice a week between Nadi, Fiji and Vancouver.

Customers looking for other island adventures can fly to the Pacific Islands from Vancouver with Fiji Airways’ award-winning hospitality, from as little as $1159 CAD Lite return.

If an adventure to the land Down Under is calling, travellers can use Fiji as a convenient stopover destination and save hundreds, with roundtrip Lite fares to Australia or New Zealand from just $1199 CAD.

Guests can opt to travel LITE with a carry-on bag up to 7kg and still enjoy complimentary meals, beverages, and in-flight entertainment. Travellers may want to add some VALUE with a checked bag or upgrade to COMFORT with two checked bags and seat selection to ensure the entire family is comfortable. Alternatively, guests may opt for PLUS with additional perks such as extra legroom and priority boarding. Guests can explore all the options to customise their journey to suit them.

The sale fares are available now until 7th June 2023 at Fijiairways.com and are valid for select travel dates. Terms and conditions apply.

Canada to Fiji

From Vancouver to Fiji with Lite return fares from just $939 CAD.

Available for select travel dates between 09 June 2023 – 20 March 2024.

Terms and conditions apply.

Canada to Australia (via Fiji)

From Vancouver to Australia (Sydney, Melbourne Brisbane or Adelaide) with Lite return fares from just $1199 CAD.

Available for select travel dates between 09 June 2023 – 20 March 2024.

Terms and conditions apply.

Canada to New Zealand (via Fiji)

From Vancouver to New Zealand (Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch) with Lite return fares from just $1199 CAD.

Available for select travel dates between 09 June 2023 – 31 March 2024.

Terms and conditions apply.

Canada to Pacific Islands (via Fiji)

From Vancouver to the Pacific Islands with Lite return fares from just $1159 CAD.

Available for select travel dates between 09 June 2023 – 20 March 2024.

Terms and conditions apply.

For further information please visit www.fijiairways.com .

Images can be downloaded from here.

About Fiji Airways: Founded in 1951, Fiji Airways Group comprises of Fiji Airways, Fiji’s National Airline and its subsidiaries: Fiji Link, its domestic and regional carrier, Pacific Call Comm Ltd, and a 38.75% stake in the Sofitel Fiji Resort & Spa on Denarau Island, Nadi. From its hubs at Nadi and Suva International Airports, Fiji Airways and Fiji Link serve 108 destinations in over 15 countries (including code-share). Destinations include Fiji, Australia, New Zealand, the US, Canada, the UK, Hong Kong (SAR China), Singapore, India, Japan, China, Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu, Kiribati, Vanuatu and Solomon Islands. The Fiji Airways Group brings in 64 percent of all visitors who fly to Fiji, employs over 1000 employees, and earns revenues of over FJD$1 billion (USD $460m) pre-COVID. Fiji Airways rebranded from Air Pacific in June 2013. Visit http://www.fijiairways.com for more information.

