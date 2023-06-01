KEYTON LAUNCHES IN AUSTRALIA, PAVING WAY FOR A NEW ERA IN RETIREMENT LIVING MARKET

PR NewsWire | 9:00 AM

Keyton, formerly Lendlease Retirement Living, today launched a new name and brand in the Australian market, with customer and community care at its core.

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Australia’s newest name in retirement living, Keyton, with more than 30 years’ experience operating in the market, today officially launched in Australia.



Chief Executive Officer of Keyton Nathan Cockerill

Backed by its owners Aware Super, APG Asset Management and Lendlease, Keyton is a leading owner and operator of over-55s living communities, with more than 75 villages situated in some of the nation’s most sought-after locations.

With over three decades of experience, the business was formerly known as Lendlease Retirement Living. Lendlease remain one of the shareholders in the business.

Chief Executive Officer of Keyton, Nathan Cockerill, said today was an important milestone for the business as it looks to combine a new, refreshed brand, combined with all the experience and expertise of having been in the market for more than 30-years.

"This is an exciting day for Keyton. While highly valued residents, customers and partners will see no change to the service and solutions we are currently proud to deliver, we are looking forward to the opportunities ahead for both the business and our people," Cockerill said.

"Together with our expertise in village operations and management as well as development and placemaking, we provide all village and resort residents with superior lifestyle opportunities underpinned by a strong sense of community spirit. This is emphasised in our internal story of lead with heart, which really outlines what we are all about.

"As a business we have always been about providing a deep sense of community spirit and care, and that will not only remain, but only strengthen further into the future."

Located across regional and urban settings ranging from premium resort-style accommodation to standalone units and serviced apartments, Cockerill said each Keyton community has been curated for comfort, safety and enjoyment.

"The focus for Keyton will continue to be on much more than just accommodation or quality resort-style living. Each village reflects its unique location – exuding a sense of place and importantly, a sense of belonging and connection for our more than 17,000 residents across Australia."

To find out more visit: Keyton.com.au

ABOUT KEYTON

With more than 75 villages nationally and 17,000 residents across the country, Keyton is a leading owner and operator of over-55’s living communities in Australia. With over 30 years’ experience in the market and a vast history combined with an ongoing commitment to creating communities and care for residents, Keyton is proudly owned by a consortium made up of Aware Super, APG Asset Management and Lendlease.

