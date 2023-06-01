EcoFlow’s EOFY Campaign: Massive Savings on Reliable Energy Solutions

PR NewsWire | 2:04 PM

Facing higher electricity bills in Australia? Save on EcoFlow’s portable power stations, solar panels, and more now.

SYDNEY, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — EcoFlow, a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company, is delighted to announce its End of Financial Year Campaign from June 1 to June 30, with savings on portable power stations, solar panels and more. With the Australian Energy Regulator confirming electricity prices are set to soar in many parts of the country from July 1, EcoFlow’s EOFY campaign is the perfect opportunity for Australians to futureproof their energy supply for less.



EcoFlow’s EOFY Campaign offers Massive Savings in Australia

From power stations to air conditioners, EcoFlow’s diverse offering creates new possibilities for energy storage, disaster preparation and on-the-go energy use in more reliable and sustainable ways. Many of the brand’s best-loved products will be available with massive price reductions at EcoFlow’s webstore, official Amazon store and eBay, as well as at bricks-and-mortar Battery World, Bunnings, Anaconda, Harvey Norman, Blackwood, and Total Tools stores.

The EOFY sale includes amazing deals on individual products, as well as a range of product bundles for even more outstanding value for money. Just some of the big savings on offer are:

- RIVER – SAVE $150, Now $549: Perfect for grab-and-go power, the RIVER portable power station provides 288Wh of portable capacity to keep essentials powered up. Lightweight with a convenient handle, it’s great for taking on day trips, while its super-fast charging (0-80% in under an hour) makes it ideal for spontaneous adventures.

- RIVER Max – SAVE $200, Now $999: A 576Wh power station, RIVER Max has enough juice to charge a phone 42 times, a drone 6 times, or make 24 cups of coffee with a coffee maker.

- RIVER Pro – SAVE $200, Now $1199: An off-grid powerhouse, RIVER Pro delivers a powerful 720Wh capacity, AC output of up to 1800W, and a lifetime of 800+ cycles. It has the same fast charging capability as RIVER and RIVER Max, while it can be paired up with an extra battery to offer a massive 1440Wh of power.

- DELTA – SAVE $400, Now $1999: Providing a 1260Wh capacity with 13 outlets for simultaneous power provision, DELTA is an ideal companion for camping trips, professional work, and power backup.

- DELTA Max 2000 – SAVE $600, Now $2999: The powerful backup power solution for critical circuits when power outages hit. With a 2016Wh capacity expandable to 6kWh and up to 3400W AC output, DELTA Max can power 99% of home devices, keeping essential appliances like a fridge running for hours at a time.

- DELTA Max 2000 + WAVE Portable Air Conditioner bundle – SAVE $1200, Now $4798: Make a huge saving on home emergency preparedness to keep essential devices powered and keep spaces cool during long-lasting power blackouts.

As well as discounts of up to $1200 on energy solutions, shoppers at EcoFlow’s webstore and Amazon store can also receive an extra gift. Shoppers making purchases of over $900 will receive free camping lights, over $1900 will receive a camping chair, over $2500 will get a camping trolley, while those who spend over $5000 will receive a free EcoFlow WAVE portable air conditioner!

With rising electricity prices and growing energy security, there’s never been a better time to invest in reliable and innovative energy solutions. To find out more about EcoFlow’s End of Financial Year Sale, head to https://au.ecoflow.com/.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces. Today, with operational headquarters located in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered more than 2.5 million users in over 100 markets worldwide.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Clara Yang

EcoFlow PR Manager, APAC

[email protected]

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms