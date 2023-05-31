XCMG Machinery Showcases Latest Products and Solutions at Major International Tradeshows, DDT 2023 and Expomin 2023

PR NewsWire | 7:04 PM

SYDNEY and SANTIAGO, Chile, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – XCMG Machinery ("XCMG", SHE: 000425) has been recently participating in major international construction machinery tradeshows to showcase its latest innovative products and advanced solutions, further expanding its network and influence in the global market.

XCMG debuted numerous new product series at The National Diesel Dirt and Turf Expo ("DDT"), Australia’s largest construction expo which ran from April 21 to 23 in Sydney, and it was also the largest exhibitor with nearly 40 products from eight major categories showcased at the event.

"XCMG has established a comprehensive sales and service network across Australia, and as we further expand our product lineup in the local market, especially with more mining and hoisting machinery products, the Australia market will surely see more heavy equipment products from XCMG that are creating greater values for our local customers," said Roy Rossini, deputy general manager of XCMG Australia.

XCMG’s "golden duo" for mining construction attracted wide attention at DTT – the XDA45U articulated dump truck with strong cross-country traveling capability, and the XC978 loader which can be used in projects with challenging working conditions including mining, ports, sand and stone factories, and coal yards.

New products with excelled flexibility and adaptability, including XE35U mini excavator designed for narrow space operation, XC7-SR08 skid steer loader suitable for various scenarios such as pasture stacking and road sweeping, XMR153S mini road roller with excellent mobility, and all-new GR2405 grader with precision control and a comfortable driving experience, also impressed the visitors at the tradeshow for their design, cutting-edge technologies, and adaptability to various working conditions in Australia.

At the Expomin 2023 in April, the largest mining machinery exhibition in Chile held biannually, XCMG highlighted three new energy equipment products including the XC968EV electric loader, XE270E electric excavator, and XGE90E electric dump truck, and a lineup of its flagship mining machinery products featuring LW800KV loader, XE380DK and XE500DK excavators.

XCMG has been providing advanced mining machinery equipment and all-around service solutions to Chilean customers since 2003, and it is committed to leading industry innovation and sustainability development and contributing to infrastructure construction and economic development in Chile.

"Looking forward, XCMG will continue to promote win-win cooperation in the international market, and continuously push forward sustainable development, bringing products and solutions with intelligent technologies and high efficiency," said Jiansen Liu, VP of XCMG.

