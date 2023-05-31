MARRYBROWN MAKES AUSTRALIAN DEBUT WITH FIRST OUTLET LAUNCH

PR NewsWire | 7:00 AM

Malaysia’s leading Halal QSR brand finally offers something different Down Under with popular Malaysian delicacies

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – G’day, mate! Marrybrown, Malaysia’s largest homegrown Halal Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) has officially made its debut in Australia with the opening of its first outlet. Located in Burwood, the new restaurant will offer customers a taste of Marrybrown’s unique blend of Malaysian and Western flavors, including its famous crispy chicken and a variety of other menu items such as burgers, rice dishes, and desserts. The launch marks an important milestone for the brand as it continues to expand its international presence and bring its flavorful cuisine to new markets around the world.



(From right) The very first customer in line at Marrybrown Burwood One, Melbourne, Australia

Marking its first entry into Australia since its inception back in 1981 with outlets spanning across 16 countries worldwide, Australians (and even Malaysians residing in Australia!) will be able to enjoy some of Marrybrown’s tantalising fares right in Burwood itself – strategically located nearby several universities. Dato’ Joshua, Chief Executive Officer of Marrybrown said that Marrybrown’s commitment to quality and customer service will be reflected to those who visited the outlet in Burwood Shopping Centre.

"We’d decided to open our first outlet at Burwood Shopping Centre because of the high concentration of students living around this area. We want for them to have delicious meals at their convenience and at an affordable price," said Dato’ Joshua.

"We are thrilled to bring Marrybrown’s unique flavours and hospitality to the Australian market with the opening of our first outlet. Our goal has always been to bring joy to people through good food, and we believe that our signature dishes, including our crispy chicken, will be a hit with both the Australian and Malaysian customers. We are committed to providing our customers with a high-quality dining experience, and we look forward to welcoming them to our new location in Melbourne."

Apart from its standard MB menu items such as burgers and crispy chickens to be served, Marrybrown will also be offering some local Malaysian delights such as Curry Rice, Fried Rice with MB Crispy Chicken and Nasi Lemak for folks who may be craving for some authentic Malaysian fare.

Marrybrown will also be unswerving to the company’s mission of bringing "something different" to its customers and being Halal-compliant without compromising on quality food so that all walks of life can enjoy a mix of Western and Asian fare under one roof, especially in Melbourne where it’s known for being a gastronomic mecca. This leading QSR is set to open two new outlets in downtown Melbourne CBD before the end of the year – one on Swanston Street while the other at Crown Casino, and they are not looking to rest on their laurels anytime soon as they are envisioning for a higher growth in the Australian market, including the possibility of opening additional outlets across states in the future.

"We chose these two well-known locations because of the high density of tourists and locals in the area as well as realising a lack of Halal eateries in the city centre. We hope to build on our success here in Melbourne so that we can branch out to other parts of Australia like Sydney and Perth in the future. This is a monumental achievement for Marrybrown and we have to thank our long-supportive fans for making it happen here in Australia," Dato’ Joshua concluded.

Marrybrown’s Burwood outlet is located at:

Marrybrown Burwood

Shop No. G16 and G17, Burwood One Shopping Centre,

172-210 Burwood Highway, Burwood East, Vic 3151

Marrybrown currently serves millions of customers in more than 500 restaurants across 16 countries with the objective of delivering the highest standard of quality, service, cleanliness and value for the perfect dining experience.

