Australia’s super snacking company Nourish Foods seeking crowdfunding trifecta to boost expansion

PR NewsWire | 12:38 PM

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Nourish Foods, the Australian and family-owned food company behind Whole Kids, is excited to announce the launch of its third equity crowdfunding campaign through Australian platform Birchal, the largest platform of its kind.

Following the remarkable success of their previous campaigns in 2020 and 2021, co-founders James and Monica Meldrum are offering a unique opportunity for investors to be part of the company’s ambitious growth plans, both domestically and globally.

In 2020, Nourish Foods raised over $1.1 million from nearly 600 investors through its first equity crowdfunding campaign. Building on this achievement, their second campaign in 2021 garnered over $1.2 million from 500 investors, with over 20% of them reinvesting from the first round. Nourish Foods is once again inviting investors, ranging from individuals to sophisticated and institutional backers, to join them on the next phase of their growth journey.

Reflecting on the upcoming campaign, Monica Meldrum, CEO and Co-founder of Whole Kids and Nourish, expressed her enthusiasm, "We are thrilled to embark on our third equity crowdfunding campaign. The support we received from our investors has been instrumental in driving our growth and innovation. We are thrilled to offer this exclusive opportunity for new and existing investors to join us as we continue to expand our presence in Australia and beyond."

Since the last raise, Nourish Foods has made significant strides to streamline its operations and product offerings, which has seen the business improve margins and lead times. Building on the continued success of Whole Kids, Nourish Foods also successfully introduced two new brands: OffBeat and Just Add as part of its ongoing strategy to evolve into a strong multi-brand business focused on creating innovative, healthier food options for the entire family.

OffBeat, a snacking brand targeting Generation Z (11-26yr olds), prioritises planetary and personal health. Its range of plant-based snacks is made with real ingredients, delivering a delicious taste without compromising on health and nutrition.

Monica Meldrum explained, "OffBeat represents our commitment to offering guilt-free snacking options that align with the values and preferences of the younger generation. We believe in creating products that are both tasty and better for the planet."

The team haven’t left any age group out in their expanding portfolio. Addressing a prevalent issue in the industry, the environmental impact of pouch packaging waste, Nourish Foods has introduced Just Add. Just Add is made using an innovative process to lock in the taste, texture and nutrients of homemade baby food in pre-proportioned, compostable sachets, giving parents the quality and convenience they seek, without the environmental cost. With the simple addition of liquid, Just Add easily mixes into a nutritious meal for babies, that is ready to serve in under a minute.

"We are proud to present Just Add as an innovative and sustainable alternative that saves time for busy parents while prioritising both the health of their children and the environment," Monica added. "Around 100 million baby food pouches are sent to landfill every year in Australia. These pouches are 50 times worse for our environment than single-use coffee cups."

Key performance numbers from Nourish Foods showcase its strong growth trajectory:

Over $23 million in revenue generated in the past 5 years

in revenue generated in the past 5 years Gross revenue has increased by 45% in the first half of FY22 compared to the same period in FY21

Total annual gross revenue has grown by 27% in FY22 compared to FY21

Sales in Woolworths experienced exceptional growth of 76.8% over the past year, surpassing the category average of 10.6% (52 wks to w/e 29.01.23)

Anticipating a high reinvestment rate from their loyal investor base, Monica Meldrum revealed, "Approximately 39% of our current investors are expected to reinvest, mirroring the strong reinvestment we witnessed during our previous rounds. Our shareholders have become a vital part of our journey, providing invaluable feedback, research support, and contributing to our product development. We are grateful for their dedication and belief in our brand."

Nourish Foods looks forward to welcoming new investors who share their vision and values. To find out more, or to invest in Whole Kids’ crowdfunding campaign, click here.

For further information, imagery or interview opportunity, please contact:

Courtney Middleton / Nicole Kanellopoulos

Mkt. Communications on behalf of Whole Kids

E: [email protected] / 0432 290990

E: [email protected] / 0474 305 140

About Nourish:

Founded in 2005, Nourish are a purpose-led business focused on snacking for the new generations of health and wellness consumers.

As the first food company in Australia to become a B Corporation, Nourish is committed to balancing purpose and profit, and part of a community of leaders, driving a global movement of people using business as a force for good.

Nourish launched Australia’s leading range of organic, plant-based, additive-free and allergen friendly snacks for families with Whole Kids and more recently, has launched two new brands, Off Beat and Just Add, ensuring families have healthier options for children of all ages.

The Whole Kids Story

After discovering there were no ‘real’ healthy snacks available for children, Monica and James Meldrum set on a mission to bring wholesome nutritious snacks to children consulting dietitians and organic growers. Whole Kids is now leading the healthy change for clean, plant-based, organic, and sustainable foods for children, without the use of GMOs, artificial colours, flavours or preservatives.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms